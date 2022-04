CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 Sports) -- A 10-run fourth inning from (4) Virginia baseball powered them to clinch the series against (22) Georgia Tech, winning 18-9 on Sunday. "Just showing up, ready to have fun and play baseball," said UVA sophomore third baseman Jake Gelof. "I think that was our first time losing Friday night game so I think it was good to learn from that. learn from still having to come back and salvage the series on a Saturday and then come out and play hard and try to win the ball game."

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO