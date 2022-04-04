ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday is National Walking Day

TOLEDO — The American Heart Association established National Walking Day to encourage physical activity, like walking, for better health and well-being.

This year, National Walking Day is Wednesday. Physical activity is one of the most powerful tools for managing stress, boosting mood and reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease, like heart disease and stroke.

The lasting effects of the pandemic, constantly changing global events and daily stressors can put healthy habits like physical activity on the backburner. This lack of exercise can take a toll on mental and physical health. According to a recent study published in JAMA, an increase in daily physical activity of just 10 minutes could help save more than 100,000 lives a year.

