Boston, MA

Cardiac Ablation Devices Market Size, Competitive Scenario, Opportunities, Forecast 2022-2027 - Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Olympus Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (Biosense Webster, Inc.), Boston Scientific Corporation & Others

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMarkNtel Advisors, in their recent research report, has projected that the Cardiac Ablation Devices Market would grow at a CAGR of around 16.53% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2027. The research study comprises a comprehensive analysis of the market size, share, key growth factors & opportunities, challenges, trends, and insights into...

biospace.com

Vertex "Working with Urgency" to Advance Non-Opioid Pain Therapy

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has announced statistically significant and clinically meaningful results from two Phase II studies of its therapeutic VX-548, which is intended for the treatment of acute pain. The Phase II trials focused on patient populations with acute pain following abdominoplasty surgery or bunionectomy surgery. Patients were treated with an...
MedicalXpress

Complex relationships between bacteria and markers of lower airway infection and inflammation in cystic fibrosis

The lower airways of patients with cystic fibrosis (CF) have unique biochemical features that correlate with the complex communities of lung bacteria typical of this disease, according to a multicenter study led by researchers from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. These findings offer insights into the underlying biological mechanisms driving infection and inflammation in the CF lungs, and may help develop novel targeted therapies and more precise diagnostics to improve the care of children with CF. Results were published in the journal Frontiers of Cellular and Infection Microbiology.
Nature.com

Urine autotaxin levels reflect the disease activity of sarcoidosis

Since the clinical outcome of patients with sarcoidosis is still unpredictable, a good prognostic biomarker is necessary. Autotaxin (ATX) and phosphatidylserine-specific phospholipase A1 (PS-PLA1) function as main enzymes to produce lysophospholipids (LPLs), and these enzymes are attracting attention as useful biomarkers for several chronic inflammatory diseases. Here, we investigated the relationships between LPLs-producing enzymes and the disease activity of sarcoidosis. In total, 157 patients with sarcoidosis (active state, 51%) were consecutively enrolled. Using plasma or urine specimens, we measured the values of LPLs-producing enzymes. Urine ATX (U-ATX) levels were significantly lower in the active state compared to those in the inactive state, while the plasma ATX (P-ATX) and PS-PLA1 levels showed no significant difference between these two states. Concerning the comparison with existing clinical biomarkers for sarcoidosis, U-ATX showed a weak negative correlation to ACE, P-ATX a weak positive correlation to both ACE and sIL-2R, and PS-PLA1 a weak positive one to sIL-2R. Notably, only the U-ATX levels inversely fluctuated depending on the status of disease activity whether OCS had been used or not. These findings suggest that U-ATX is likely to be a novel and useful molecule for assessing the disease activity of sarcoidosis.
optometrytimes.com

UK guidelines for glaucoma treatment make significant change

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellences announced SLT as the new primary form of glaucoma intervention. New glaucoma guidelines1 by the UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) changes the primary intervention from instillation of eye drops, the long-time standard of care, to selective laser trabeculoplasty (SLT).
Nature.com

Tamoxifen treatment ameliorates contractile dysfunction of Duchenne muscular dystrophy stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes on bioengineered substrates

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a progressive genetic myopathy that leads to heart failure from dilated cardiomyopathy by early adulthood. Recent evidence suggests that tamoxifen, a selective estrogen receptor modulator widely used to treat breast cancer, ameliorates DMD cardiomyopathy. However, the mechanism of action of 4-hydroxytamoxifen, the active metabolite of tamoxifen, on cardiomyocyte function remains unclear. To examine the effects of chronic 4-hydroxytamoxifen treatment, we used state-of-the-art human-induced pluripotent stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes (iPSC-CMs) and a bioengineered platform to model DMD. We assessed the beating rate and beating velocity of iPSC-CMs in monolayers and as single cells on micropatterns that promote a physiological cardiomyocyte morphology. We found that 4-hydroxytamoxifen treatment of DMD iPSC-CMs decreased beating rate, increased beating velocity, and ameliorated calcium-handling deficits, leading to prolonged viability. Our study highlights the utility of a bioengineered iPSC-CM platform for drug testing and underscores the potential of repurposing tamoxifen as a therapy for DMD cardiomyopathy.
Nature.com

Rotating between ponatinib and imatinib temporarily increases the efficacy of imatinib as shown in a chronic myeloid leukaemia model

Targeted therapies for chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML) are effective, but rarely curative. Patients typically require treatment indefinitely, which gives ample time for drug resistance to evolve. Drug resistance issues are one of the main causes of death owing to CML, thus any means of preventing resistance are of importance. Drug rotations, wherein treatment is switched periodically between different drugs are one such option, and have been theorized to delay the onset of resistance. In vitro testing of drug rotation therapy is a first step towards applying it in animal or human trials. We developed a method for testing drug rotation protocols in CML cell lines based around culturing cells with a moderate amount of inhibitors interspersed with washing procedures and drug swaps. Drug rotations of imatinib and ponatinib were evaluated in a CML specific cell line, KCL-22. The growth of KCL-22 cells was initially reduced by a drug rotation, but the cells eventually adapted to the protocol. Our results show that ponatinib in a drug rotation temporarily sensitizes the cells to imatinib, but the effect is short-lived and is eventually lost after a few treatment cycles. Possible explanations for this observation are discussed.
Nature.com

The different overall survival between single-agent EGFR-TKI treatment and with bevacizumab in non-small cell lung cancer patients with brain metastasis

Comparison of epidermal growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor (EGFR-TKI) monotherapy or with bevacizumab in real-world non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients was lacking. 310 patients of advanced NSCLC with common EGFR mutation receiving first-generation EGFR-TKI monotherapy or with bevacizumab were included and propensity-score matched. Progression-free survival (PFS), overall survival (OS) and secondary T790M mutation were analysed. Patients receiving EGFR-TKI and bevacizumab were significantly younger, had better performance status and with high incidence of brain metastasis (55.8%). In the propensity-score matched cohort, PFS (13.5 vs. 13.7Â months; log-rank p"‰="‰0.700) was similar between the two groups. The OS (61.3 vs. 34.2Â months; log-rank p"‰="‰0.010) and risk reduction of death (HR 0.42 [95% CI 0.20"“0.85]; p"‰="‰0.017) were significantly improved in EGFR-TKI plus bevacizumab group. Analysis of treatment by brain metastasis status demonstrated EGFR-TKI plus bevacizumab in patients with brain metastasis was associated with significant OS benefit compared to other groups (log-rank p"‰="‰0.030) and these patients had lower early-CNS and early-systemic progressions. The secondary T790M did not significantly differ between EGFR-TKI plus bevacizumab and EGFR-TKI monotherapy groups (66.7% vs. 75.0%, p"‰="‰0.460). Forty-one (31.1%) and 31 (23.5%) patients received subsequent osimertinib and chemotherapy, respectively. The post-progression OS of osimertinib and chemotherapy were 22.1 and 44.9Â months in EGFR-TKI plus bevacizumab group and were 10.0 and 14.1Â months in EGFR-TKI monotherpay group, respectively. First-generation EGFR-TKI with bevacizumab improved treatment efficacy in real-world patients of NSCLC with EGFR mutation. Patients with brain metastasis received additional OS benefit from this treatment.
Nature.com

Natural antibody IgG levels are associated with HBeAg-positivity and seroconversion in chronic hepatitis B patients treated with entecavir

B1 cell-derived natural antibodies are non-specific polyreactive antibodies and can activate the complement pathway leading to lysis of enveloped virus particles before activation of the adaptive immune response. We investigated the relationship between natural antibody levels and treatment outcomes of 126 treatment-naÃ¯ve chronic hepatitis B (CHB) patients, who underwent entecavir (ETV) treatment. Serum IgG1-3 and complement C3 levels were significantly higher in HBeAg-positive patients. In pre-treatment, IgG1 (odd ratios [OR] 2.3, p"‰<"‰0.0001), IgG2 (OR 9.8, p"‰<"‰0.0001), IgG3 (OR 7.4, p"‰<"‰0.0001), and C3 (OR 7.2, p"‰<"‰0.0001) were associated with HBeAg-positive patients. At baseline, IgG2 (OR 10.2, p"‰="‰0.025), IgG4, (OR 3.4, p"‰="‰0.026), and complement C1q (OR 5.0, p"‰="‰0.0068) were associated with seroconverters. Post-treatment levels of IgG1-4 and C3/C1q were also associated with HBeAg-positive patients and seroconverters. High levels of IgG2-4 and C1q were observed in seroconverters but not in virological responders. Thus, high pretreatment and post-treatment levels of natural antibody IgG1-4, complement C3, and/or C1q were significantly associated with HBeAg-positivity and HBeAg seroconverters in CHB patients with ETV treatment. These results suggest that the presence of preexisting host immunity against chronic hepatitis B is closely related to outcome of ETV treatment.
Nature.com

Visualizing lipid behind the retina in aging and age-related macular degeneration, via indocyanine green angiography (ASHS-LIA)

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) causes legal blindness in older adults worldwide. Soft drusen are the most extensively documented intraocular risk factor for progression to advanced AMD. A long-standing paradox in AMD pathophysiology has been the vulnerability of Asian populations to polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy (PCV) in the presence of relatively few drusen. Age-related scattered hypofluorescent spots on late phase indocyanine green angiography (ASHS-LIA) was recently proposed as precursors of PCV. Herein, we offer a resolution to the paradox by reviewing evidence that ASHS-LIA indicates the diffuse form of lipoprotein-related lipids accumulating in Bruch's membrane (BrM) throughout adulthood. Deposition of these lipids leads to soft drusen and basal linear deposit (BLinD), a thin layer of soft drusen material in AMD; Pre-BLinD is the precursor. This evidence includes: 1. Both ASHS-LIA and pre-BLinD/BLinD accumulate in older adults and start under the macula; 2. ASHS-LIA shares hypofluorescence with soft drusen, known to be physically continuous with pre-BLinD/BLinD. 3. Model system studies illuminated a mechanism for indocyanine green uptake by retinal pigment epithelium. 4. Neither ASHS-LIA nor pre-BLinD/ BLinD are visible by multimodal imaging anchored on current optical coherence tomography, as confirmed with direct clinicopathologic correlation. To contextualize ASHS-LIA, we also summarize angiographic characteristics of different drusen subtypes in AMD. As possible precursors for PCV, lipid accumulation in forms beyond soft drusen may contribute to the pathogenesis of this prevalent disease in Asia. ASHS-LIA also might help identify patients at risk for progression, of value to clinical trials for therapies targeting early or intermediate AMD.
Nature.com

Deficiency of thyroid hormone receptor protects retinal pigment epithelium and photoreceptors from cell death in a mouse model of age-related macular degeneration

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of vision loss in the elderly. Progressive dystrophy of the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) and photoreceptors is the characteristic of dry AMD, and oxidative stress/damage plays a central role in the pathogenic lesion of the disease. Thyroid hormone (TH) regulates cell growth, differentiation, and metabolism, and regulates development/function of photoreceptors and RPE in the retina. Population-/patient-based studies suggest an association of high free-serum TH levels with increased risk of AMD. We recently showed that suppressing TH signaling by antithyroid treatment reduces cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors in an oxidative-stress/sodium iodate (NaIO3)-induced mouse model of AMD. This work investigated the effects of TH receptor (THR) deficiency on cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors and the contribution of the receptor subtypes. Treatment with NaIO3 induced RPE and photoreceptor cell death/necroptosis, destruction, and oxidative damage. The phenotypes were significantly diminished in ThrÎ±1âˆ’/âˆ’, Thrbâˆ’/âˆ’, and Thrb2âˆ’/âˆ’ mice, compared with that in the wild-type (C57BL/6"‰J) mice. The involvement of the receptor subtypes varies in the RPE and retina. Deletion of ThrÎ±1 or Thrb protected RPE, rods, and cones, whereas deletion of Thrb2 protected RPE and cones but not rods. Gene-expression analysis showed that deletion of ThrÎ±1 or Thrb abolished/suppressed the NaIO3-induced upregulation of the genes involved in cellular oxidative-stress responses, necroptosis/apoptosis signaling, and inflammatory responses. In addition, THR antagonist effectively protected ARPE-19 cells and hRPE cells from NaIO3-induced cell death. This work demonstrates the involvement of THR signaling in cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors after oxidative-stress challenge and the receptor-subtype contribution. Findings from this work support a role of THR signaling in the pathogenesis of AMD and the strategy of suppressing THR signaling locally in the retina for protection of the RPE/retina in dry AMD.
Reuters

Pfizer's bowel disease drug succeeds in second late-stage study

March 29 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said on Tuesday its experimental treatment for an inflammatory bowel disease, acquired last year as part of its $6.7 billion Arena Pharmaceuticals deal, succeeded in a second late-stage study. Pfizer's etrasimod showed improvement in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis after 52...
Nature.com

Tomatidine-stimulated maturation of human embryonic stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes for modeling mitochondrial dysfunction

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Human embryonic stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes (hESC-CMs) have been reported to exhibit immature embryonic or fetal cardiomyocyte-like phenotypes. To enhance the maturation of hESC-CMs, we identified a natural steroidal alkaloid, tomatidine, as a new substance that stimulates the maturation of hESC-CMs. Treatment of human embryonic stem cells with tomatidine during cardiomyocyte differentiation stimulated the expression of several cardiomyocyte-specific markers and increased the density of T-tubules. Furthermore, tomatidine treatment augmented the number and size of mitochondria and enhanced the formation of mitochondrial lamellar cristae. Tomatidine treatment stimulated mitochondrial functions, including mitochondrial membrane potential, oxidative phosphorylation, and ATP production, in hESC-CMs. Tomatidine-treated hESC-CMs were more sensitive to doxorubicin-induced cardiotoxicity than the control cells. In conclusion, the present study suggests that tomatidine promotes the differentiation of stem cells to adult cardiomyocytes by accelerating mitochondrial biogenesis and maturation and that tomatidine-treated mature hESC-CMs can be used for cardiotoxicity screening and cardiac disease modeling.
Nature.com

Monocyte subpopulation profiling indicates CDK6-derived cell differentiation and identifies subpopulation-specific miRNA expression sets in acute and stable coronary artery disease

Coronary artery disease (CAD) is a long-lasting inflammatory disease characterized by monocyte migration into the vessel wall leading to clinical events like myocardial infarction (MI). However, the role of monocyte subsets, especially their miRNA-driven differentiation in this scenario is still in its infancy. Here, we characterized monocyte subsets in controls and disease phenotypes of CAD and MI patients using flow cytometry and miRNA and mRNA expression profiling using RNA sequencing. We observed major differences in the miRNA profiles between the classical (CD14++CD16âˆ’) and nonclassical (CD14+CD16++) monocyte subsets irrespective of the disease phenotype suggesting the Cyclin-dependent Kinase 6 (CDK6) to be an important player in monocyte maturation. Between control and MI patients, we found a set of miRNAs to be differentially expressed in the nonclassical monocytes and targeting CCND2 (Cyclin D2) that is able to enhance myocardial repair. Interestingly, miRNAs as miR-125b playing a role in vascular calcification were differentially expressed in the classical subset in patients suffering from CAD and not MI in comparison to control samples. In conclusion, our study describes specific peculiarities of monocyte subset miRNA expression in control and diseased samples and provides basis to further functional analysis and to identify new cardiovascular disease treatment targets.
Nature.com

Neural network of bipolar disorder: Toward integration of neuroimaging and neurocircuit-based treatment strategies

Bipolar disorder (BD) is a complex psychiatric disorder characterized by dysfunctions in three domains including emotional processing, cognitive processing, and psychomotor dimensions. However, the neural underpinnings underlying these clinical profiles are not well understood. Based on the reported data, we hypothesized that (i) the core neuropathology in BD is damage in fronto-limbic network, which is associated with emotional dysfunction; (ii) changes in intrinsic brain network, such as sensorimotor network, salience network, default-mode network, central executive network are associated with impaired cognition function; and (iii) beyond the dopaminergic-driven basal ganglia-thalamo-cortical motor circuit modulated by other neurotransmitter systems, such as serotonin (subcortical"“cortical modulation), the sensorimotor network and related motor function modulated by other non-motor networks such as the default-mode network are involved in psychomotor function. In this review, we propose a neurocircuit-based clinical characteristics and taxonomy to guide the treatment of BD. We draw on findings from neuropsychological and neuroimaging studies in BD and link variations in these clinical profiles to underlying neurocircuit dysfunctions. We consider pharmacological, psychotherapy, and neuromodulatory treatments that could target those specific neurocircuit dysfunctions in BD. Finally, it is suggested that the methods of testing the neurocircuit-based taxonomy and important limitations to this approach should be considered in future.
Nature.com

DUB3/KLF4 combats tumor growth and chemoresistance in hepatocellular carcinoma

This study aimed to investigate the role of deubiquitinating enzyme 3 (DUB3) in the regulation of KrÃ¼ppel-like factor 4 (KLF4) expression in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Gain- and loss-of-function assay, luciferase reporter assay, co-immunoprecipitation, and intracellular and extracellular deubiquitination assays were conducted in vitro. A tumor xenograft mouse model was established. The expression of DUB3 and KLF4 was examined in HCC patient specimens. The results showed that DUB3 upregulated KLF4 expression by deubiquitinating and stabilizing KLF4 protein in HCC cells through binding with KLF4. DUB3 inhibited HCC cell proliferation in vitro and tumor growth in vivo while enhancing the chemosensitivity of HCC cells in a KLF4-dependent manner. Furthermore, KLF4 promoted DUB3 transcription by binding to the DUB3 promoter. In HCC patients, DUB3 expression positively correlated with KLF4 expression in HCC tissues. Low DUB3 expression predicted worse overall survival and recurrence in HCC patients. In conclusion, this study revealed a positive DUB3/KLF4 feedback loop that inhibits tumor growth and chemoresistance in HCC. These results suggest that DUB3/KLF4 activation might be a potential therapeutic approach for HCC treatment.
Nature.com

Intravitreal antisense oligonucleotide sepofarsen in Leber congenital amaurosis type 10: a phase 1b/2 trial

CEP290-associated Leber congenital amaurosis type 10 (LCA10) is a retinal disease resulting in childhood blindness. Sepofarsen is an RNA antisense oligonucleotide targeting the c.2991+1655A>G variant in the CEP290 gene to treat LCA10. In this open-label, phase 1b/2 (NCT03140969), 12-month, multicenter, multiple-dose, dose-escalation trial, six adult patients and five pediatric patients received â‰¤4 doses of intravitreal sepofarsen into the worse-seeing eye. The primary objective was to evaluate sepofarsen safety and tolerability via the frequency and severity of ocular adverse events (AEs); secondary objectives were to evaluate pharmacokinetics and efficacy via changes in functional outcomes. Six patients received sepofarsen 160"‰Âµg/80"‰Âµg, and five patients received sepofarsen 320"‰Âµg/160"‰Âµg. Ten of 11 (90.9%) patients developed ocular AEs in the treated eye (5/6 with 160"‰Âµg/80"‰Âµg; 5/5 with 320"‰Âµg/160"‰Âµg) versus one of 11 (9.1%) in the untreated eye; most were mild in severity and dose dependent. Eight patients developed cataracts, of which six (75.0%) were categorized as serious (2/3 with 160"‰Âµg/80"‰Âµg; 4/5 with 320"‰Âµg/160"‰Âµg), as lens replacement was required. As the 160-Âµg/80-Âµg group showed a better benefit"“risk profile, higher doses were discontinued or not initiated. Statistically significant improvements in visual acuity and retinal sensitivity were reported (post hoc analysis). The manageable safety profile and improvements reported in this trial support the continuation of sepofarsen development.
Nature.com

Positron emission tomography and magnetic resonance imaging of the brain in experimental human malaria, a prospective cohort study

Cerebral malaria is the most serious manifestation of severe falciparum malaria. Sequestration of infected red blood cells and microvascular dysfunction are key contributing processes. Whether these processes occur in early stage disease prior to clinical manifestations is unknown. To help localize and understand these processes during the early stages of infection, we performed 18-F fluorodeoxyglucose positron emission tomography/magnetic resonance imaging in volunteers with Plasmodium falciparum induced blood stage malaria (IBSM) infection, and compared results to individuals with P. vivax infection, in whom coma is rare. Seven healthy, malaria-naÃ¯ve participants underwent imaging at baseline, and at early symptom onset a median 9Â days following inoculation (n"‰="‰4 P. falciparum, n"‰="‰3 P. vivax). Participants with P. falciparum infection demonstrated marked lability in radiotracer uptake across all regions of the brain, exceeding expected normal variation (within subject coefficient of variation (wCV): 14.4%) compared to the relatively stable uptake in participants with P. vivax infection (wCV: 3.5%). No consistent imaging changes suggestive of microvascular dysfunction were observed in either group. Neuroimaging in early IBSM studies is safe and technically feasible, with preliminary results suggesting that differences in brain tropism between P. falciparum and P. vivax may occur very early in infection.
Nature.com

Relationships between cognitive performance, clinical insight and regional brain volumes in schizophrenia

Impairments in cognitive performance are common in schizophrenia, and these contribute to poor awareness of symptoms and treatment ('clinical insight'), which is an important predictor of functional outcome. Although relationships between cognitive impairment and reductions in regional brain volumes in patients are relatively well characterised, less is known about the brain structural correlates of clinical insight. To address this gap, we aimed to explore brain structural correlates of cognitive performance and clinical insight in the same sample. 108 patients with schizophrenia (SZH) and 94 age and gender-matched controls (CON) (from the Northwestern University Schizophrenia Data and Software Tool (NUSDAST) database) were included. SZH had smaller grey matter volume across most fronto-temporal regions and significantly poorer performance on all cognitive domains. Multiple regression showed that higher positive symptoms and poorer attention were significant predictors of insight in SZH; however, no significant correlations were seen between clinical insight and regional brain volumes. In contrast, symptomology did not contribute to cognitive performance, but robust positive relationships were found between regional grey matter volumes in fronto-temporal regions and cognitive performance (particularly executive function). Many of these appeared to be unique to SZH as they were not observed in CON. Findings suggest that while there exists a tight link between cognitive functioning and neuropathological processes affecting gross brain anatomy in SZH, this is not the case for clinical insight. Instead, clinical insight levels seem to be influenced by symptomology, attentional performance and other subject-specific variables.
