ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Clark County Air Advisory Signal of Frequency of Wildfires

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — Poor air quality warnings in the Las Vegas metro area are now more common as drought and wildfires in the West become more frequent. The Las Vegas Sun reports that the Clark County Department of Environment and...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

Evacuations ordered in West Texas counties because of wildfires

TEXAS, USA — UPDATE (9:30 a.m. March 18): As of 5:15 a.m. Friday, the Texas A&M Forest Service and Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System reported its firefighters worked alongside local responding agencies overnight on several wildfires that ignited Thursday. Strong winds and critically dry grasses contributed to extreme...
TEXAS STATE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Las Vegas Valley, Northeast Clark County, Sheep Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Las Vegas Valley; Northeast Clark County; Sheep Range; Southern Clark County; Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Nevada and southeast California. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Driving will be difficult for high profile vehicles and motorcycles. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Arizona State
Clark County, NV
Government
State
California State
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Daily Mail

Desperate search for Indiana couple, ages 72 and 69, who vanished last month while driving their RV from Oregon through Nevada on 1,300-mile trip to see friends in Arizona

Authorities are desperately searching for an elderly couple who vanished nine days ago while driving their RV through Nevada on their way to visit friends in Arizona. Ron Barker, 72, and his wife, Beverley Barker, 69, from Indiana, set out in their motorhome on a 1,300-mile road trip from Albany, Oregon, to Tucson, Arizona, on March 26.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Nevada Sheriff: Homicide Suspect Located, No Longer at Large

EUREKA, Nev. (AP) — A 58-year-old homicide suspect who was the subject of a manhunt in a rural area along Interstate 80 in northern Nevada has been located and was no longer at large, a sheriff said Wednesday. A brief social post by Eureka County Sheriff Jesse Watts did...
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality#Drought#Wildfire#Ozone#Extreme Weather#Ap#The Las Vegas Sun
US News and World Report

Snowmobile Driver Dies During Race at Vermont Ski Area

POMFRET, Vt. (AP) — A 56-year-old New York resident has died during a snowmobile race in Vermont, police said. State police troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to the Suicide Six ski area in Pomfret at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a snowmobile crash, the state Department of Public Safety said in a statement.
POMFRET, VT
iheart.com

Clark County Sheriff Cuts Services

Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins announces the department will cut services, because of too few deputies. In a press release in July 2021, I expressed concern about the increasing trajectory of crime in Clark County and decreases in our staffing. We have reached a point where it has become critical in alleviating the strain placed on too few available deputies for the number of calls for service. Service cuts are required, particularly on lower-level issues. I have presented the Clark County Council options to help give immediate relief to our staffing shortages in all branches, in addition to long-term solutions. As of this date, the council has not implemented or enacted any of the suggested changes to help with this staffing crisis. We can no longer sustain the patrol calls for service workload with the current deputy sheriff staffing shortage.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
WTVQ

Urgent adoptions needed at Clark County Animal Shelter

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Adoptions are urgently needed at the Clark County Animal Shelter. The shelter posted to social media Friday, saying a lot of new animals were brought in and the shelter is now full. According to the shelter, many of the animals won’t be available until after they can see a vet next week, and many dogs have been at the shelter for a significant amount of time with no interest.
CLARK COUNTY, KY
CBS Sacramento

Wildfire Burning In Siskiyou County, Named ‘Gulch Fire’

SISKIYOU COUNTY (CBS13) — A second, larger wildfire is also burning in Siskiyou County, said Cal Fire Sku. The first fire burned near Hoy Road in Weed, California on Saturday and caused an evacuation warning. This fire is near Dorris Brownell Road and East Butte Valley Road, southeast of Dorris. The fire has been named the #GulchFire. The fire is over 113 acres and is currently 20% contained. The cause of the wildfire is under investigation.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KWCH.com

Wildfire in Meade County under control

MEADE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Meade County Kansas Emergency Management said a large grass fire that broke out Sunday evening is now under control. Crews from Meade, Fowler, Minneola, Englewood and Ford County all responded to the fire west of Meade, south of Missler. The fire started around 6:60 p.m....
MEADE COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Windy conditions cause wildfire in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A wildfire in Elk County is still burning out of control, eight hours after it started. Emergency crews say the windy and warm conditions fueled the fire, causing it to spread quickly across two counties. “We figured it’d be a tornado, if anything here in...
ELK COUNTY, KS
KSNB Local4

Day two of wildfire in southern Lincoln County

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Jodie Fawl, Public Information Officer with Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Lincoln, says nearly 1000 acres are being cared for in a second day fighting a wildfire in the southern part of Lincoln County. The 892 confirmed acres affected in the area east of Highway 83 and Highway 23 intersection south of North Platte and north of Wellfleet started on fire Tuesday afternoon.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Wildfires Rage on in Eastland County

Strong winds in the forecast created a risk for fires Thursday. A cluster of fires broke out in Eastland county. A spokesperson with Texas A&M Forest Service said at least four fires are raging in the area, and that cluster is now referred to as the “Eastland Complex.”. As...
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
Springfield News Sun

For many Clark County businesses and organizations, masks are optional

Most organizations and businesses in Clark County are no longer requiring employees and customers to wear masks as the number of COVID-19 cases and transmission rate continues to lower. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its national mask guidance last month and is no longer urging those who...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

COVID-19 variants in California: What is BA.2 or ‘stealth omicron’ and when did it arrive?

Coronavirus cases are rising overseas, bringing concerns that California will follow suit despite the decline of reported infections since early January. According to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 dashboard, infections are escalating in Europe and Southeast Asia. In the U.K., test positivity rates have increased about 37% the last seven days, as of Monday, due to the BA.2 omicron subvariant. The hike could also be attributed to the roll back of safety measures and waning immunity from vaccines, according to the BBC.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Higher Levels Of Coronavirus In Wastewater Could Presage Surge In Coming Weeks

BERKELEY (KPIX) — There are signs that a COVID surge in the United States may be just a week or two away. The Centers for Disease Control is reporting it has seen an uptick of coronavirus in wastewater samples across the country. Cases of COVID are at their lowest levels in 8 months, but if what’s going on in the United Kingdom is a sign of things to come, Dr. John Swartzberg from UC Berkeley Public Health says we may have to consider reimplementing restrictions once again. “Right on our shores, we see a tsunami heading our way,” says Dr. Swartzberg. That...
BERKELEY, CA
News On 6

Firefighter Dies Battling Comanche County Wildfire

According to Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management, a firefighter battling the wildfire died Sunday afternoon. Comanche County authorities canceled a mandatory evacuation order in effect for the West Lake Ellsworth area around 4:45 p.m. Emergency officials said residents in the area are allowed to return to their homes despite smoke remaining in the area. Crews will be on the lookout for hay bails and railroad ties.
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy