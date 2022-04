So much for that. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it makes a lot of sense to pair some of them up. That has worked out well in a lot of situations, as some of the teams and pairings have been quite the successes. Some of them are among the best things going in WWE today, but they all have to end at some point. That was the case again this week in a surprise twist.

WWE ・ 19 HOURS AGO