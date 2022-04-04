ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

By Westword Staff
Westword
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFree activities are busting out all over during this first full week of April. The Conference on World Affairs returns to Boulder for a 74th year, packed with panels that can be timely, deep, eclectic...or all three at once. Meanwhile, Denver's getting all gussied up for opening day, when the Colorado...

Westword

Denver Has a Shrinkage Problem — and It's Not Alone

Colorado is no longer experiencing a population boom, as new figures from the U.S. Census Bureau show. According to the latest Census data, Denver County lost thousands of residents from 2020 to 2021, after the population had grown from 600,158 in 2010 to 715,522 in 2020. At least seven other Colorado counties also experienced population dips, including three more in the metro area. And while none of the seven largest metropolitan statistical areas in the state suffered similar shrinkage, their population gains were modest, owing in part to fallout from COVID-19. Evidence suggests that many Colorado women delayed getting pregnant in the pandemic's first year, for example, and while the birth rate tended to pick up in year two, much of the increase in newborns was offset by a spike in deaths.
DENVER, CO
Thrillist

Southwest Has Flights for as Low as $44 Right Now

Spring is fast approaching, and travelers looking for a spring trip may get lucky and clinch an excellent deal with Southwest Airlines' three-day sale. From March 15 to March 17, the budget-friendly carrier is offering travelers one-way flights for as low as $44. For flights within the contiguous US, travel is valid from April 5 through June 15. For flights outside the contiguous US, including to Hawaii and Puerto Rico, travel is valid from April 5 through May 25.
LIFESTYLE
Westword

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, March 26-April 1

There is only one closure to report this week, but it came as a surprise. Cafe Chihuahua landed on our 2022 list of ten places to find the best green chile in Denver, but after being owned by the same family since it opened in 1974, this South Federal staple has shuttered. The space has new owners who plan to reopen the location as a fast-casual concept.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Kevin Torres on His Decision to Leave Fox31 and TV News

Over the decade-plus he's spent at 9News and Fox31, Kevin Torres has become one of Colorado's favorite television journalists, partly because of the personal touch he gives to his stories. Whether he's covering hard news, delivering business reports or shining a light on the sort of small-town tales that are all too frequently overlooked, his empathy and sincerity are evident in every frame — which helps explain why he's been awarded a dozen regional Emmys for his work.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Reader: With All the Crime in Denver, the City Wanted to Punish a Pickleball Player?

Should anyone get a good paddling over Denver's great pickleball pickle?. When 71-year-old Arslan Guney drew one-by-one-inch squares on the basketball court of the Central Park Recreation Center, he only wanted to make it easier for others to play the fast-growing game of pickleball. Instead, he was accused of criminal mischief, a felony, and turned himself in to the Denver Police Department on March 24. But days later, Denver District Attorney decided not to charge Guney, instead sending the case to mediation.
Westword

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Bono's son Elijah Hewson plays Summit Music Hall with a band that's kind of a better U2 on Monday, March 21, while D.C. post-hardcore outfit Jawbox takes the stage at the Marquis Theater the next evening. The Tallest Man on Earth towers over the Gothic Theatre on Tuesday, March 22, but he's probably not as tall as Brian Posehn. Three indie-rock outfits, Alt-J, Portugal. the Man and Cherry Glazerr, storm the 1STBANK Center this week, and we've also got jazz, minimalist art punk and doom metal for your concert-going pleasure. Here are the best concerts in Denver this week:
DENVER, CO
Travel + Leisure

JetBlue's Spring Sale Has Deals on Flights Starting As Low As $34 — but You'll Have to Act Fast

JetBlue is springing forward with a fresh sale that has fares starting as low as $34 one way. The airline's "Big Spring Sale," which is valid through 11:59 p.m. ET or local time depending on location on March 17, has deals all over the country for a warm-weather getaway, big city escape, or late spring skiing. To take advantage of the sale, travelers must travel between May 3 and June 22 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, according to the airline.
LIFESTYLE
Westword

Inside the Mile High Misfits, a Set of Cannabis Cartoon Characters From Matt Collins

Denver native Matt Collins graduated from the Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design forty years ago. He put his artistic passions on hold to join the construction industry, but was inspired to create the Mile High Misfits art series after Colorado legalized marijuana. Today he proudly displays his portraits, permanent Etch A Sketches, activity books and card games featuring characters straight from a stoner's imagination.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Big Metro Denver Rent Increases and Impact of Marshall Fire

The parenthetical word in "Denver Metro Rent Declines Are (Mostly) Over," the headline of a Westword story about rent prices at the beginning of March, no longer applies. The April rent report from Apartment List confirms rent increases in every community in the metro area that it regularly tracks. Moreover,...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Denver Is Into NFTs...and the Art of the Deal

The Galaktic Gang isn't the only Colorado group over the moon about cryptocurrency and the potential of NFTs. Danny Newman — Denver bar owner and tech guru — was an early convert to NFTs, and preaches on the topic to others. “The blockchain is a public ledger. So it is a publicly accessible ledger. Just think of, you know, an Excel spreadsheet that everyone can see at any point. And as you add more rows to that, everyone can see what’s going on,” Newman explained during a March 22 introduction to NFTs event at the Ramble Hotel.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Shake Shack Debuts First Drive-Thru Location in Colorado on April 15

The Front Range is home to a lot of tasty burgers (including our picks for the ten best), but big out-of-state chains continue to draw big lines of hungry fans when they debut. Shake Shack will soon open its newest Colorado outpost — its largest in the state yet. The location at 6489 Promenade Parkway in Castle Rock will start serving Shake Shack's signature ShackBurgers, crinkle fries, shakes and more on April 15 at 11 a.m.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
Westword

Weller Launching THC Seltzer Line With Help of Oskar Blues Founder

A popular line of CBD and immunity drinks is expanding into the THC seltzer trade, just in time for 4/20. , a Boulder-based beverage company, has been selling flavored seltzers and drink mixes at Colorado markets since 2018, specializing in immunity-boosting and hemp-derived CBD beverages. The company's products are currently sold in over 2,500 retail stores across 27 states, but now Weller wants in dispensaries, too.
BOULDER, CO
Westword

Twelve Beers and Six Trends to Look For at Collaboration Fest

We've told you about ten of the craziest beers you'll find at Collaboration Fest on Saturday, April 2; we've told you about one that is so weird that it got its own story; and we've lined up a few of the simultaneous releases happening around town. But the festival, which returns after a two-year hiatus, also features some classic styles, some fun twists, some first-of-a-kind teamwork by talented brewers and a lot more.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Denver's School of Rock Is Responsible for This Band

In Plain Air sprang from Denver’s School of Rock, where its three members, Jake DeMarco, Nate Tharp and Ben Maillaro all met through various projects. For roughly the past three years, they've performed as In Plain Air, which plays Lost Lake Lounge on Thursday, April 7. “It brought us...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Denver Gets New Council District Map for 2023 Municipal Election

Just a year before the April 2023 municipal election, Denver finally has a new Denver City Council district map that will determine local political representation for the next decade. "I am so proud of this process," Councilman Chris Herndon said during the March 29 council meeting, where members approved the...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Be There When Banshee Tree Headlines the Fox Theatre

Banshee Tree is an amalgamation of music that to some might not make sense. However, when the sum of its parts is realized, its vision becomes crystal clear. Now, the band is going from busking to headlining the Fox Theatre for the second time on Friday, April 1. Formed in...
BOULDER, CO

