A brand-new initiative between IPG Mediabrands and HBCU 20×20 is gearing up to help students get into media-based careers. The partnership was announced yesterday, and it’s centered on building a “pipeline” between IPG Mediabrands and various HBCUs. It’ll officially kick off on April 20 with an initiative dubbed Media Immersion Day. Notably, the virtual event’s open to both current students and recent grads interested in media and marketing.

COLLEGES ・ 1 DAY AGO