On Jan. 7, YSL/300 Entertainment released Gunna’s third official album, DS4EVER, which became his second straight LP to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. And almost immediately, the record’s second track, “pushin P” featuring Future and Young Thug, became a rallying cry among his fans online, becoming a trending topic on Twitter as fans debated and had fun with the concept of what it meant to be pushin P — and what P even was in the first place.

