Internet

Twitter Shocked By Bliss Nightclub Body Viewing For DMV Rapper Goonew

By Lance Strong
BlackAmericaWeb
 2 days ago

Source: Goonew / @goonew64

The DMV Hip-Hop was recently rocked by the news that local favorite Goonew was shot and killed in Prince George’s County, Md. last month. Over the weekend, images surfaced of a going home service at a nightclub with the embalmed body of the rapper available for viewing, causing ripples of shock throughout Twitter.

Via social media, the body viewing funeral service for Goonwew was held at the Bliss nightclub in Washington, D.C., and featured a large crowd saluting the fallen rapper. Goonew was fashionably dressed as he often displayed via his social media feeds and was adorned with a king’s crown. According to reports from Goonew’s family, the rapper was shot in the back after being robbed of a watch while on the way to deliver a birthday gift to his sister.

Goonew was shot and killed by unknown gunmen on Mach 18 the town of District Heights in Maryland. At the time of his passing, Goonew, birth name Markelle Morrow, was 24 years old.

Keep scrolling for reactions to the video of the viewing. We are sharing it below and we do caution that the images within might be disturbing to some.

