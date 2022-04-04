19 Actors Who Literally Cannot Seem To Stop Being On Teen Dramas

Check out more stories from
‘L.A. Law’: Jill Eikenberry To Guest Star In ABC Revival Pilot, Reprising Her Ann Kelsey Role
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Eikenberry is set to guest star in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law, a revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama, reprising her role as Ann Kelsey. Eikenberry starred on all eight seasons of the original NBC series as Kelsey, Associate/Partner in the firm. In the pilot, Eikenberry’s Kelsey is now a judge. In the revival written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only...
Popculture
Netflix Is Cutting All 6 Seasons of an Iconic Teen Drama in April
Bad news, Dawson's Creek fans – the show is leaving Netflix at the end of April. The acclaimed late-90s drama was included in Netflix's most recent announcement of titles leaving its catalog. There is just over a month left to get one final binge-watch in. Dawson's Creek is one...
TODAY.com
'This Is Us' creator says one of the final scripts made Mandy Moore throw up
“This Is Us” is no stranger to giving people the feels, but the hit NBC drama is taking it to a whole new level. While speaking with the show’s cast at PaleyFest in Hollywood over the weekend, series creator Dan Fogelman said star Mandy Moore had quite the visceral reaction when she read the script for the next to last episode of the show, which will wrap up next month.
TVLine Items: Mitchell Joins Legacies, Dave Annable's NBC Pilot and More
Click here to read the full article. Luke Mitchell is headed back to The CW, with a godly recurring role on The Originals spinoff Legacies. The actor will make his debut in this Thursday’s episode as Ken, “a malevolent god who has returned to take down Hope, the world’s only tribrid, and reclaim his title as the world’s most powerful being,” our sister site Deadline reports. Mitchell previously starred in The CW’s short-lived The Tomorrow People (which counted Legacies creator Julie Plec among its EPs) and The Republic of Sarah. His other TV credits include Blindspot, The Code and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Ready...
Luke Mitchell Joins The CW’s ‘Legacies’ in Recurring Role
“Republic of Sarah” and “Blindspot” star Luke Mitchell will make his debut as a “malevolent god” named Ken on this week’s episode of “Legacies.” His character is looking to unseat 17-year-old Hope (Danielle Rose Russel), his rival for as the world’s most powerful being. Hope is a “tribrid,” whose unique power derives from the blending of vampire, werewolf, and witch bloodlines.
Hello Magazine
'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Hello Magazine
Al Roker provides rare insight on debilitating cancer diagnosis with wife Deborah Roberts
Al Roker has been very candid with his fans and followers about his journey towards becoming as healthy as can be. In a new chat he did with his wife, ABC journalist Deborah Roberts, the Today star provided a rare detailed glimpse into his life at home with his family.
Lil Nas X Temporarily Decides He's Not Gay After Losing at the Grammys
Lil Nas X had an eventful night at the 2022 Grammy Awards and luckily he documented everything for his lucky Twitter followers.
Mandy Moore was so taken aback after reading the 'beautiful and upsetting' script for the penultimate episode of 'This Is Us' that it made her 'throw up'
The "This Is Us" cast spoke to fans during a panel Saturday evening to kick off PaleyFest, a nine-day TV festival in Los Angeles, California.
'Twilight' star Ashley Greene recalls costar Peter Facinelli looking out for her when she went to work hungover
Greene spoke about her "favorite and least favorite moments" from the set during the latest episode of her podcast, "The Twilight Effect."
The Big Bang Theory's Kevin Sussman gets engaged to Addie Hall after over a year of dating: 'She said yes!'
The Big Bang Theory alum Kevin Sussman announced Monday that he'd gotten engaged to David Young & Company realtor Addie Hall with a snap of them seated at Pastis in Manhattan's West Village. The 51-year-old Staten Island native - who boasts 769K Twitter/Instagram followers - wrote: 'Folks… she said yes!'...
Popculture
Hallmark Channel Ending Popular Drama Series After Season 6
Hallmark Channel renewed the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. The show is based on the best-selling books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods. The new season will run ten episodes and will premiere this summer. Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish...
hotnewhiphop.com
LeVar Burton Warns Audience To "Remain In Your Seats" While Introducing Grammys Presenter
LeVar Burton warned the crowd at the Grammy Awards to keep their hands to themselves on Sunday night while introducing presenter, Nate Bargatze. The comment was a clear joke aimed at Will Smith who slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars ceremony, last month. “Now, I want to warn you all...
Popculture
Jason Momoa Lands Big New TV Role
Jason Momoa is returning to Apple TV+ for another big role. Momoa will star in Chief of War, a historical drama series about Hawaii. The Aquaman star is also co-writing the script with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, who co-wrote Momoa's 2018 action movie Braven. Chief of War will track the story...
Johnny Carson Biopic Series Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt From David Milch & Jay Roach Hits Marketplace
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The story of one of America’s most beloved TV personalities, Johnny Carson, may finally be coming to the screen. A high-profile series, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Carson, written by Deadwood creator David Milch and to be directed by Jay Roach, was recently taken out and has been heating up the premium marketplace. The project, titled King Of Late Night, is a co-production between wiip and Anonymous Content. The series will follow the life and career of late-night TV pioneer Johnny Carson from New York to Los Angeles to the Las Vegas strip. King...
See Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker stumble back to hotel moments after shock 1:45 AM Las Vegas wedding ceremony
KOURTNEY Kardashian stumbled, and needed the help of new "husband" Travis to stay upright as the couple arrived back at their hotel early Monday morning. The "newlyweds" had just tied the knot at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, hours after Travis' Grammy awards performance. And in true...
Grey's Anatomy Debuted Skylar Astin's New Character, And Love May Already Be In The Air
Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for the Season 18 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, called “Put the Squeeze on Me.”. Is the “JoLink” experiment over already? Grey’s Anatomy had BFFs Jo and Link hooking up for literally like a second, only to rip them apart again. While the two go back and forth figuring out how they feel about each other like some kind of Friends episode, it seems like Jo may have found something else to keep her focus, and that something else is Skylar Astin. The Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist alum joined the cast of Grey’s in the most recent episode, “Put the Squeeze on Me,” and there are already sparks flying between his character Todd Eames and Jo.
tvinsider.com
‘The Goldbergs’ Wendi McLendon-Covey Says Jeff Garlin Didn’t ‘Want to Be There’
The Goldbergs‘ ninth season has been steeped in drama, particularly when one of its core cast members abruptly left the series. Jeff Garlin, who played Goldberg family patriarch Murray exited the long-running ABC comedy following an HR investigation and while his character makes brief appearances in single shots, there’s been some creative camera work at play. This has been noticed by viewers who commented online, prompting star Wendi McLendon-Covey, who plays matriarch Beverly, to respond on social media.
digitalspy.com
Big Bang Theory cast reunite for a special project
The cast of The Big Bang Theory have reunited for a special oral history book on the hit comedy series. The sitcom came to an end after 12 years on air back in 2019, with many of its stars going on to success elsewhere since, including Kaley Cuoco in The Flight Attendant and Kunal Nayyar in Criminal: UK.
ComicBook
The Flight Attendant Season 2 Trailer Announces HBO Max Premiere Date
A new teaser trailer for the HBO Max original series The Flight Attendant reveals when the dark comedy will make its return to the streamer for Season 2. The Flight Attendant was one of the first original series to debut on HBO Max, as Kaley Cuoco portrayed flight attendant Cassie Bowden. Cassie found herself entangled in a murder that framed her as the top suspect, leading her to try and clear her name. Unfortunately, Cassie's drinking problem only exacerbated the situation. Season 1 ended with Cassie being found not guilty and being offered a job as a CIA asset. Sharon Stone is one of the big-name additions coming to the second season.
