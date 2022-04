Picture this, you're out on the town with a group of friends and you go to a restaurant for drinks and dinner. You place your order at 6:30 pm - your drinks arrive within a few minutes, but 45 minutes later you still haven't received your food order, and you've heard nothing from or seen your server. You wait some more and it's now 8:25 pm - still no food.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO