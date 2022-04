An insensitive comment given Florida's diabetes problem. Matt GaetzGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Floridian Representative Matt Gaetz, was one of 193 House Republicans who in April voted against capping the cost of insulin at $35 per month. He's sadly not in a minority amongst members of the GOP who were against the bill - fortunately for American diabetics who rely upon the critical drug to stay alive, the vote passed with 193 votes in favor.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO