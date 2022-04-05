Driver Hospitalized After Crash With Brightline Train In Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) – A man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a Brightline train crashed into a car.

Chopper4 was over the scene where you can see debris all over the place and the damaged car.

The collision happened at SW 11 Street in Hallandale Beach.

SEE IT: Surveillance Video Captures Moment Brightline Train Hits Car

CBS4’s Karli Barnett was told the victim was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The Brightline tracks are about to reopen.