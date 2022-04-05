ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallandale Beach, FL

Driver Hospitalized After Crash With Brightline Train In Hallandale Beach

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xExXZ_0ezBnoGA00

HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) – A man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a Brightline train crashed into a car.

Chopper4 was over the scene where you can see debris all over the place and the damaged car.

The collision happened at SW 11 Street in Hallandale Beach.

SEE IT: Surveillance Video Captures Moment Brightline Train Hits Car

CBS4’s Karli Barnett was told the victim was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The Brightline tracks are about to reopen.

Comments / 6

Related
click orlando

Motorcycle rider dies after Brevard County crash, FHP says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 29-year-old man was killed after a crash in Titusville on Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man, who was riding a motorcycle without a helmet, was pronounced deceased at Parrish Medical Hospital. [TRENDING: Here’s what’s causing Florida’s homeowners insurance crisis...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hallandale Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Hallandale Beach, FL
Hallandale Beach, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WPBF News 25

22-year-old woman killed in Boca Raton boating incident

BOCA RATON, Fla. — When friends and family talk about Lindsey Partridge, they talk about her energy and her love of life. “She had such a full life,” said her mother, Jessie Partridge. “I mean, she golfed and she hiked.”. Stay informed: Local coverage from WPBF 25...
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Brightline#Traffic Accident#Driver Hospitalized#Cbsmiami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Florida Press

Woman survives Miami car crash then jumps to her death – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida woman exited her vehicle after a car accident Saturday and then jumped to her death, authorities said. The unidentified woman was driving a Kia sedan in Miami early Saturday morning and was involved in a crash on Interstate 95. The Florida Highway Patrol did not release any other details about the crash, including whether she was injured or if others were injured.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Click10.com

Man gunned down outside home in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Monday morning. The shooting was reported just after 6:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Northwest 152nd Street, just one block away from the Opa-locka city line. According to Miami Gardens police spokeswoman...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
NBC Miami

Man Accused of Fatally Strangling Sister in Opa-locka

A man is facing a murder charge after he allegedly confessed to fatally strangling his sister at her Opa-locka home, authorities said. Daniel Alonso-Perez, 66, was arrested Sunday on a second-degree murder charge, an arrest report said. According to the report, Alonso-Perez had gone to his sister's home in the...
OPA-LOCKA, FL
WSVN-TV

Teen hospitalized after car catches fire on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a teenage boy to the hospital after he was injured in a car fire on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale. Florida Highway Patrol and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the northbound lanes near Davie Boulevard, at around 2:45 p.m., Sunday.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
55K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy