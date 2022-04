I’ll open with the naked truth: I’ve never shaken hands with Bruce Willis, whose very unfortunately forced retirement was announced this week. Indeed, given my profession, there’s not much of a chance that he would have ever wanted to shake my hand. At the height of his fame, and beyond, Willis’s disdain for journalists was nearly as legendary as his humongous screen presence. He apparently disliked Premiere, the magazine at which I worked from 1996 to 2007, not because of something the magazine wrote about him, but rather on account of a profile of Demi Moore, his wife at the time. For this, we were denied coverage of many projects in which he participated.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO