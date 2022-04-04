ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima, AZ

34 acres rezoned for housing near Pima

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAFFORD — On Monday, the Graham County Board of Supervisors unanimously took the first step in the development of more housing in the area. The board rezoned 34.1 acres of land south of Pima from general...

