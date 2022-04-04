ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PlayStation has more acquisitions planned

By Grover Caldwell
raventribune.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSony is still planning to buy more studios, despite the acquisitions of Bungie and Haven over the past two months. Sony Interactive Entertainment President Jim Ryan said: The official PlayStation podcast That first-party success for Sony has allowed it to invest in more studios. “We’re in a really good...

raventribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Why is E3 2022 cancelled? A timeline of E3's recent woes

It's official: E3 2022 has been completely cancelled, with no physical or digital event taking place. But exactly why was E3 2022 cancelled? That's a complicated question with a lengthy answer. "We previously announced that E3 would not be held in person in 2022 due to the ongoing health risks...
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Indie hit 'Unpacking' comes to PS4 and PS5 this spring

The peaceful, zen-like puzzle gameplay of Unpacking (the real game, that is) will soon be available to the PlayStation crowd. As Polygon says, Witch Beam and Humble Games have announced that Unpacking will be available on PS4 and PS5 this spring. It's launching alongside physical releases from Limited Run Games for the PS4, PS5 and Switch versions.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Plus#Video Game#Playstation Studios#Bungie#Destiny
ComicBook

Sony's Mistakes With the PS3 Continue to Haunt the PlayStation Ecosystem

Over 15 years after the PlayStation 3 first released, the choices that Sony made with the console are still haunting the PlayStation brand. Sony revealed this week that it would be overhauling its PlayStation Plus subscription service to allow users to access more games from PlayStation's history. This new library of games will include nearly every PlayStation platform with a number of titles being available to download natively to PS5 and PS4. However, PS3 games on the service can only be experienced if played via streaming, which obviously requires an internet connection. Although this is something that PS Now subscribers have been used to for years now, the lack of PS3 backward compatibility on PS5 only continues to make Sony's services pale in comparison to the competition.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Surprised With Bonus Free Game

Xbox Live Gold subscribers have been surprised with a bonus free game for the month of March. In addition to the four games that comprise March's Games With Gold lineup, Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can download a bonus Xbox 360 game for free. That said, if you've been a subscriber for a while, you may already have it, as it's been made free via the subscription service, at least, a few times. That's right, Port Royale 3 -- normally $20 -- is once again free for Xbox Live Gold subscribers.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Sony’s new PlayStation Plus makes retro games an expensive option

Sony has just announced its new PlayStation Plus subscription tiers, which will be available later this year, and with the new “Extra” and “Premium” levels, you’ll get access to back catalogs of many PlayStation games. However, if you want to play classic PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games, you’ll have to pay for “Premium,” the most expensive option, meaning that Sony is joining Nintendo in putting some of its older games behind its highest-cost subscription.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

E3 2022 Fully Canceled, Will Return in 2023 With “Reinvigorated Showcase”

The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), the largest trade event for the video game industry, will not take place digitally or in person in 2022 but will return next year. The Entertainment Software Association issued a statement Thursday announcing the decision.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix's Game Studio Buying Spree Lays Groundwork for Next Streaming BattleNintendo Delays 'Breath of the Wild' Sequel Until Spring 2023How Xbox Normalizes Indie Games With Its Self-Publishing Program Typically, E3 takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center and draws over 66,000 attendees and over 200 exhibitors. Due to coronavirus concerns, the event took place virtually in 2021, with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Podcast
ComicBook

Forza Game Shutting Down Next Month

A Forza game is shutting down next month. Forza Horizon 5 was released a few months ago, and by most accounts, it was one of the most successful and biggest releases so far for the series. And if with Forza Motorsport 8 still on the horizon, the good times look set to continue. That said, it can't always be good news. To this end, a Forza game is shutting down next month, but fortunately for fans of the racing sim series, it's not a mainline installment, but a mobile spinoff, or, more specifically, Forza Street. We already knew the game was shutting down from an announcement earlier this year, but we didn't know when. Now we do.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Vampire Survivors didn't rip-off Castlevania sprites after all

PC Gamer recently spoke to Luca Galante, the sole developer behind indie hit Vampire Survivors. During the conversation I asked about a brief early controversy, which flared-up and then died-down almost as quickly: some people accused the game of going too far in its homage to Castlevania, and even that certain sprites were a straight rip-off.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

The Witcher 4 has finally been announced

Developer CD Projekt Red has finally confirmed The Witcher 4 is in development. In a recent blog post labeled 'A New Saga Begins', the developer officially confirmed a new installment in The Witcher game series is on the way. The post gives little in the way of details, but does reveal that The Witcher 4 (or whatever the next entry in the long-running game series will be called) will use a different engine from the one previously used in the controversial Cyberpunk 2077 - with The Witcher 4 being developed in Unreal Engine 5 and Cyberpunk 2077 having been developed in REDEngine.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

E3 2022 is canceled, but might be back next year

Multiple publications are reporting that E3 2022 is fully canceled. Both the physical and a planned digital version of the gaming convention have been scrapped for this year, according to IGN and Variety. The Entertainment Software Association (ESA), which organizes the show, has officially confirmed to Engadget that E3 2022 is canceled, and provided an official statement.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Hogwarts Legacy Fan Designs Custom PS5 Consoles

A Hogwarts Legacy fan has designed some custom PlayStation 5 consoles to imagine what Sony's new system would look like with a Wizarding World flair. Fans have been anxiously anticipating Hogwarts Legacy since its reveal in 2020. Not only is it the first AAA game set in the Harry Potter universe since the films concluded, but it's a whole new perspective on that world. The game is set a little over 100 years before the events of the Harry Potter films and books and follows a new, custom-made Hogwarts student. The player can make a variety of choices to become a good or bad wizard and explore the various corners of the Harry Potter universe.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Blue Box assures fans PS5 horror/shooter Abandoned was not canceled

In context: Amid rumors that the indie horror game Abandoned has been canceled, Dutch developer Blue Box Game Studios took to Twitter to assure folks that the game is still under development. Last year, Sony announced the studio's debut game as a PlayStation 5 exclusive. Speculation about the game's cancelation began when developers quietly deleted information about it from the official Twitter account.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Controversial Xbox 360 Exclusive Free for Limited-Time

A controversial Xbox 360 game is free for a limited time for anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, no Xbox Live Gold required. During the Xbox 360, Xbox made and released some great games. In fact, the Xbox 360 era may be Xbox's best era to date, and this is represented by the fact that the Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console ever, and by a substantial margin. It's possible the Xbox Series X will usurp this title, but for now, it's too early to make any definitive claims one way or another. Not everything Xbox did during this era worked out though. For example, while during the Xbox 360 era it created the likes of Gears of War, it also released games like Too Human, a game with not only a middling reputation but a controversial one. As you could probably guess, this is the free game in question.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Amazon's Buy 2, Get 1 Sale Features a Lot of New Video Games

Gaming can be a pretty expensive hobby, and the costs can quickly stack up, whether you own a PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch. Thankfully, Amazon is currently hosting a Buy 2, Get 1 free sale, featuring more than 200 games in total. It's an impressive amount, and it includes several games that just recently released. The most notable inclusion is Elden Ring, with the PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X versions all included in the deal. That alone should be a pretty big selling point! The full list can be found here, but some of the most notable inclusions can be found below:
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Unity says Sony’s “PSVR 2 takes VR gaming to a whole new level”

Sony‘s upcoming, next-generation PlayStation VR 2 will apparently take VR gaming “to a whole new level,” according to Unity. During Unity’s ‘Building Next-Gen Games for PSVR 2’ presentation at the Game Developers Conference (GDC), which was published on YouTube on March 29, it was explained how the Unity Platform and graphics tools are used to build PSVR 2 experiences, as well as how it optimizes project performance (via GamesRadar).
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy