Dierks Bentley’s 7 Peaks Festival Is Returning, But in a New Location

By Jess
 1 day ago
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns, Dierks Bentley's Seven Peaks Music Festival will return in 2022 for a third run. This year's event will take place Labor Day Weekend (Sep. 2-4) in a new location, San Luis Valley, Colo. Bentley made the announcement on Monday (April 4) alongside his...

Outsider.com

Dierks Bentley Invites Daughter on Stage for Fun Duet at Houston Rodeo

Watch Dierks Bentley and his daughter perform on stage together at the Houston Rodeo. It’s a proud dad moment. Dierks Bentley is a proud performer and dad after his show last weekend in Houston. His 13-year-old daughter Evie ends up joining him onstage to sing the ZZ Top classic, “Gimme All Your Lovin.'” The father-daughter jam session ends the show, and fans are impressed by Evie’s vocal chops.
HOUSTON, TX
The Boot

Jason Aldean + Carrie Underwood Perform ‘If I Didn’t Love You’ at 2022 ACM Awards

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood provided an impressive performance of the heart-pounding duet "If I Didn't Love You” at the 2022 ACM Awards on Monday night (March 7). Aldean began the song behind a grand piano, delivering the opening lyrics of the chart-topper to the audience as they eagerly awaited his duet partner to make her entrance. And she certainly did, with Underwood arriving on a circular trapeze of sorts to sing her part in a leather miniskirt, much to the delight of the audience. The two finished off the song alongside each other, smiling and joining hands at the conclusion of the performance.
country1037fm.com

Keith Urban Pays Tribute To Adele in Las Vegas

Keith Urban is currently playing shows in Las Vegas at Caesars Colleseium to fill in the dates that Adele vacated when on the eve of her opening show there, she postponed and then canceled her run for now in Las Vegas. Keith paid tribute to Adele in his show this...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares heartfelt post with fans after surprise Nashville appearance

Miranda Lambert made a surprise appearance in Nashville on Wednesday, joining her good friend Wade Bowen on stage during his performance. Exclusive: Miranda Lambert is preparing for an unexpected change to her appearance. "Can’t make old friends," Miranda captioned the post which featured several pictures of the two singing together....
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert Is Heading To Las Vegas For Her ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Residency This Fall

Miranda Lambert is heading to Sin City. The reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year just announced her very first Las Vegas Residency, Velvet Rodeo, which will take place at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Zappos Theater. I truly don’t think there’s anything she can’t do at this point, from owning her own clothing line to being the only female artist with a bar on Broadway in Nashville, this Vegas residency is another massive milestone for Miranda in her career. The […] The post Miranda Lambert Is Heading To Las Vegas For Her ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Residency This Fall first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Baltimore

Country Star Dierks Bentley Bringing ‘Beers On Me’ Tour To Merriweather This July

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Country star Dierks Bentley says a “bunch of friends, ice cold beer and good Country music is just about all you need for a perfect summer,” and that will no doubt be the desired effect when the singer brings his “Beers On Me” tour to Merriweather Post Pavilion in July. Unfortunately, “Beers On Me” is not an indication that the entire audience’s drinks will be comped, as the name suggests, but it is Bentley’s single from last summer, which you can listen to here: To be fair, there is a VIP package that includes two beers in addition to a ticket, early entry and a private pre-show performance. An owner of 17 No. 1 hits on Billboard’s country chart, Bentley has won three Country Music Association Awards, including one for another ode to imbibing, “Drunk On a Plane.” Bentley is scheduled to perform at Merriweather Post Pavilion on July 9. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. Presales start Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Sends Message to Fans Ahead of Final Las Vegas Residency ‘Reflection’ Show

Carrie Underwood and her “Reflection” Las Vegas Residency have been a smashing hit so far, and the singer is almost reluctant to go home. We know Underwood will be happy to spend some time with her husband and kids for the next month or so. But this residency seems to have been an incredible experience for the country star, and one she doesn’t want to let go of just yet.
NBCMontana

Country singer Dierks Bentley to stop in Missoula this summer

MISSOULA, Mont. — Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Dierks Bentley will make a stop at the Adams Center in Missoula on Sept. 11. Missoula will be one of the final stops on his "Beers On Me" Tour. Presale tickets start Tuesday, and the rest will go on sale this Friday.
MISSOULA, MT
102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

