ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

It's Official: Fish Can Do Math

technologynetworks.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCichlids and stingrays can perform simple addition and subtraction in the number range of one to five. This has been shown in a recent study by the University of Bonn, which has now been published in the journal Scientific Reports. It is not known what the animals need their mathematical abilities...

www.technologynetworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
1077 WRKR

A Popular Steelhead Fishing Technique is Bobber Fishing and Here’s How to Do It

Normally when people think bobber fishing it's for bluegill and other types of panfish but bobber fishing for steelhead has become one of the most popular ways to catch them. I have fished for steelhead on and off for years. I started fishing for them on the Manistee River with my good friend Curt. I later moved to Indiana in the South Bend area where a partnership between the Indiana DNR and the Michigan DNR to breed steelhead Mishawaka, Indiana. The steelhead fishing is pretty darn good in the St. Joseph river in South Bend all the way to the mouth in Lake Michigan.
HOBBIES
technologynetworks.com

Pets May Be Exposed to Toxins in Their Homes

Dogs and cats may be exposed in their homes to a potentially toxic group of chemicals, with their discovery in the pets’ stool and urine being a sign of health issues for humans living with them, a new study shows. Called aromatic amines, the chemicals—found in tobacco smoke and...
PETS
technologynetworks.com

How Do Giant Viruses Mature?

Medusavirus, a giant virus, is more closely related to eukaryotic cells than other giant viruses are. In an exciting new study, scientists from Japan have used electron microscopy and time-course analysis to discover four different types of medusavirus particles within and outside infected amoeba cells, representing four different stages of virus maturation. Their results indicate that the medusavirus has a unique maturation process, providing new insights into the structural and behavioral diversity of giant viruses.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Commercial Fishing#Scientific Reports#Mathematics#Bees#The University Of Bonn#The Institute Of Zoology
technologynetworks.com

A Promising Way To Remove Dangerous Nitrates from Water

According to a paper published recently on Chemical Communications, Prof. MENG Guowen's group from the Institute of Solid State Physics, Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS), Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has made an efficient electrocatalytic material to reduce nitrate in water to nitrogen gas, providing a promising way to degrade the concentration of nitrogen in the water.
CHEMISTRY
technologynetworks.com

Blood Vessel Models Made of Sugar Used To Study Blood Flow Near Tumors

To fight cancer, imaging, treatment, and monitoring are all needed. In contrast to blood vessels in healthy tissue, a denser and chaotic blood vessel network is an indicator of a tumor. A promising new way to study blood flow in these vessels involves injecting air bubbles and then tracking them with ultrasound. This shows where the blood goes and how the vessels are working, as well as helping with diagnosis, but it can be hard to see bubbles in ultrasound images of real blood vessels. As a ‘sweet’ alternative, PhD researcher Andreas Pollet turned to sugar to make 3D-printed mock-ups of blood vessel networks to more easily study blood flow near tumors.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Applying Organ-on-a-Chip Tech to the Lymphatic System

Organ-on-a-chip models have garnered increasing attention in recent years, driven by advances in techniques and technologies including cell culture, microfluidics, tissue engineering and bioprinting. While several areas of research ‒ including infectious disease, neuroscience and cancer research ‒ are already benefitting, the field of vascular medicine has fallen behind. However, that could be set to change.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Idaho Statesman

Men affected by cancer can find support with Idaho fly-fishing group. Here’s how

Every year, thousands of Idaho men are diagnosed with cancer. And local nonprofit organization Idaho2Fly is determined to help these men overcome their disease through fishing, education and fellowship. Idaho2Fly hosts various annual programs and retreats using fly-fishing to bring men with cancer and those who are in remission together,...
IDAHO STATE
KELOLAND TV

Can math make you more fashionable?

If you are a Math geek, we can refer to something known as “The Golden Ratio” and you probably know what we’re talking about. The rest of you might need a crib note: The Golden ratio is basically a math term that describes a ratio, 1.618 that is commonly found in nature. It’s also been called the Divine Proportion since it has been found in everything from the pyramids of ancient Egypt to Leonardo Davinci’s painting of the last supper. Did you know that you can also apply the Golden Ratio to how you dress? Sheila Anderson does, which is why she is joined us today to explain how we can go “golden” when putting together what we wear. Thankfully, there won’t be any math involved in today’s segment, so you can put your calculator away now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
technologynetworks.com

The Most Important Features of a Parallel Evaporator

In this 4-minute video, let Wayne highlight the most important features in a system for parallel evaporation if you are interested in reliable and reproducible results. Learn more about how:. - A heated base and heated vacuum cover encourage vapor flow towards condenser. - Rigids prevent backflow of sample and...
ELECTRONICS
technologynetworks.com

Prunes Could Keep Harmful Postmenopausal Inflammation at Bay

A study in postmenopausal people suggests eating nutrient-rich prunes every day may be beneficial to bone health, reducing inflammatory factors that contribute to osteoporosis. The research will be presented this week in Philadelphia at the American Physiological Society’s (APS) annual meeting at Experimental Biology 2022. An estimated 13.6 million...
HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Ancient Atmosphere Found To Contain Argon

Researchers have discovered argon trapped in air-hydrate crystals in ice cores, which can be used to reconstruct past temperature changes and climate shifts. On the massive sheets of ice that stretch across Greenland and Antarctica, the temperature is so low that not even the summer sun can melt the snow deposited onto them. As the snow accumulates without melting and settles deeper into the ice sheet, it traps air from the atmosphere, which forms small air bubbles when the snow transforms into ice. Over centuries or millennia, the ice builds up, increasing the pressure on and dropping the temperature in the bubbles, until the trapped atmospheric molecules convert into cage-like crystals, preserving the ancient air samples for hundreds of thousands of years. These crystals, called air-hydrate crystals, could reveal how the Earth’s atmosphere, and climate, has changed over hundreds of thousands of years—if their composition can be accurately measured.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Method Helps To Decode the Complexities of the Human Microbiome

In recent years, researchers have begun to explore the vast assemblage of microbes on and within the human body. These include protists, archaea, fungi, viruses and vast numbers of bacteria living in symbiotic ecosystems. Known collectively as the human microbiome, these tiny entities influence an astonishing range of activities, from...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Study Finds a Surprising Way To Make Walking More Energy Efficient

Findings describe a novel way to reduce the energy people spend to walk, as much as by half, which could have applications for therapy received by patients with impaired walking abilities. The research, conducted at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and published in the journal Science Robotics, demonstrates that...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Modified Proteins Convert Nanotubule to Optoelectronic Device

Russian researchers and their international collaborators have developed a full-function bioelectronic photocell using one molecule of a fluorescent protein attached to a carbon nanotube. When exposed to light, the system can change its electronic properties and operate either as a spotlight or memory cell depending on how the protein is attached to the tube. The team’s findings open the door to new environmentally friendly electronic elements, memory devices, and solar cells. The research supported by the Russian Science Foundation (RSF) grant was published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials.
CHEMISTRY
technologynetworks.com

Theory on Transfer of Light Energy Refuted

When light meets matter – say, sunlight striking the surface of the Earth – it is mostly absorbed and quickly converted into heat. In some cases, however, the light energy is also passed between molecular structures, when a pigment excited by the light transfers the energy to another pigment. An example of this process is photosynthesis. Numerous technological developments use this energy transfer, for which the physical chemist Theodor Förster developed a theory some 70 years ago. According to Förster resonance energy transfer (FRET), the light energy is transferred without radiation through resonance via small molecular dipole antennas – that is to say, electromagnetic interactions.
PHYSICS
technologynetworks.com

Novel Bioink Developed for Bioprinting 4D Constructs

Where standard 3D printing uses a digital blueprint to manufacture an object out of materials like plastic or resin, 3D bioprinting manufactures biological parts and tissues out of living cells, or bioinks. A fourth dimension — shape transformation over time — can be achieved by incorporating materials that enable printed constructs to morph multiple times in a preprogrammed or on-demand manner in response to external signals.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Sailing the Genome in Search of Safe Harbors

Cell and gene therapies are poised to have a major impact on the landscape of modern medicine, carrying the potential to treat an array of different diseases with unmet clinical need. However, the number of approved, clinically adopted cell and gene therapies is mere compared to the amount that are...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Oil Production From Industrial Microalgae Doubled by Exploiting Blue Light Sensor

Microalgae, algae that cannot be seen by the naked eye, absorb carbon dioxide and produce oils that can be used as biofuels. These biofuels, which can be carbon negative, offer promise as an alternative to conventional fossil fuels. However, the biological processes that allow these microalgae to produce oils are not fully understood.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy