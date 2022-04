The Miss Rodeo Wyoming Association has a new Miss Rodeo Wyoming for 2022, announcing that Madelaine McElwee has taken over after the resignation of Sierra Butler. McElwee, who was born and raised in Laramie, was 1st-Runner Up at the Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2022 Pagent and will be making her first appearance at the University of Wyoming Art Gala on April 9.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO