Dallas County Reports a Total of 864 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 15 Deaths, Including 216 Probable Cases and 56 New Cases within 14 days of Specimen Collection Date
As of 12:00 pm April 01, 2022, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 864 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 640 confirmed cases, and 224 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 477,137 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of...www.duncanville.com
