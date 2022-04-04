ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Dallas County Reports a Total of 864 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 15 Deaths, Including 216 Probable Cases and 56 New Cases within 14 days of Specimen Collection Date

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of 12:00 pm April 01, 2022, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 864 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 640 confirmed cases, and 224 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 477,137 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of...

CBS DFW

Keiwone Leotis Morris Arrested, Charged With 2 Counts Capital Murder In Watauga

WATAUGA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Watauga Police Department arrested Keiwone Leotis Morris, 18, who now faces two counts of Capital Murder. Keiwone Morris (credit: Watauga Police) His charges stem from the March 12 killings of two teens, Johnny Rojas and Klodian Ramaj, found shot to death inside a car in the 5400 block Caribou Ridge Dr. Police said Morris corresponded to the victims shortly before their deaths. Rojas and Ramaj were seniors at Fossil Ridge High School in Keller ISD. A week ago Ramaj were making plans with his friend Aziza Zamora for their Spring Break trip to Houston. “He just told me he was going...
WATAUGA, TX
CBS DFW

Melissa Lucio Slated To Be First Woman Executed In Texas Since 2014, But Questions Remain About Her Case

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – She’s one of six women on death row in Texas, and the only one who is Hispanic. As things stand, Melissa Lucio will head to the execution chamber on April 27th. Texas State representative Jeff Leach, who represents District 67, chairs the House Judiciary Committee and is among a growing chorus of voices hoping to stop the execution. “I think there’s a very real possibility that Ms. Lucio is innocent.” The Republican lawmaker from Collin County agrees with those who say the 53-year-old wasn’t given a fair trial. (credit: TDCJ) “Melissa Lucio’s case is maybe the most troubling case that...
TEXAS STATE
