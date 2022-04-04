Dallas County Reports a Total of 864 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 15 Deaths, Including 216 Probable Cases and 56 New Cases within 14 days of Specimen Collection Date

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – She’s one of six women on death row in Texas, and the only one who is Hispanic. As things stand, Melissa Lucio will head to the execution chamber on April 27th. Texas State representative Jeff Leach, who represents District 67, chairs the House Judiciary Committee and is among a growing chorus of voices hoping to stop the execution. “I think there’s a very real possibility that Ms. Lucio is innocent.” The Republican lawmaker from Collin County agrees with those who say the 53-year-old wasn’t given a fair trial. (credit: TDCJ) “Melissa Lucio’s case is maybe the most troubling case that...

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO