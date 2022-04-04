ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Verizon unit TracFone reaches $13.4 mln U.S. false claims settlement

By David Shepardson
Reuters
 1 day ago
WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - TracFone Wireless agreed to a $13.4 million settlement to resolve false claims allegations in connection with the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) low-income subsidy program, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

The department said TracFone, a Verizon Communications (VZ.N) unit, violated the False Claims Act by signing up more than 175,000 ineligible customers in connection with the FCC's Lifeline Program, the Justice Department said in a statement.

The Justice Department said sales agents in Florida learned TracFone's computer software contained a glitch allowing ineligible persons to enroll in Lifeline. After TracFone eventually discovered the software glitch in August 2015, it repaid more than $10.9 million to Lifeline, an amount credited as part of the settlement.

Verizon spokesman Rich Young said Monday "TracFone reported these activities to the government years ago and we're pleased to now bring this matter to a close." He said Verizon "is focused on bringing all of TracFone's customers, including those enrolled in Lifeline, best in class products and services."

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement the settlement should "serve as a warning to others that we will do everything we can to ensure strict compliance with the rules of the road.

Under the settlement, TracFone agreed to enter a "comprehensive, three-year compliance agreement."

Verizon said in September 2020 it would buy pre-paid mobile phones provider TracFone, then a unit of Mexican telecom company America Movil, in a cash and stock deal worth up to $6.9 billion. The deal closed in late 2021 after Verizon agreed to conditions including agreeing to participate in Lifeline for at least seven years and offering existing TracFone Lifeline rate plans for at least three years.

TracFone is one of the largest providers of telecommunications services under the government subsidy program known as Lifeline with around 1.7 million low-income subscribers in 43 states.

TracFone serves about 21 million customers. Verizon is the largest U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers. Lifeline in total provides about 5.8 million Americans with free or discounted broadband and voice services as of 2021.

Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese, Bernard Orr

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

U.S. has a clear warning for China: Don’t come to Russia’s aid. Will Beijing heed it?

HONG KONG — At high-level talks this week, the United States had a clear warning for China: Don’t come to Russia’s aid in its invasion of Ukraine. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who met for seven hours with top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday, “raised directly and very clearly our concerns” about China’s support for Russia since the invasion and the implications it could have for Beijing’s relationships around the world, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

China is refusing to supply Russia with aircraft parts after aviation sector was hit by Western sanctions, Moscow admits in another sign of cracks in Beijing support for Putin

China has refused to supply Russia with aircraft parts after the aviation sector was hit by crippling Western sanctions, a Moscow official has admitted. Valery Kudinov, a federal air transport agency official, said Russia would be looking for opportunities to source parts from other countries including Turkey and India, according to Russian news agencies.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
