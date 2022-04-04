ProMedica announces star-studded performances for Summer Concert Series

Funk legend George Clinton; rock singer Pat Benatar; Academy Award, Emmy, and Grammy-winning rap artist Common; country artists Craig Morgan and Justin Moore, and soul artist Patti LaBelle are among the many acts booked for the 2022 ProMedica Live Summer Concert Series Presented by Cutwater Spirits.

The concerts, which begin June 17 and continue through Sept. 16, will feature local, regional, and national acts performing a variety of musical genres, such as alternative, country, pop, rock, rhythm & blues, soul, rap, and hip hop.

Ms. Benatar will be joined by her husband, Neil Giraldo, on guitar.

There will be disco, as well, featuring one of the best-known bands of that era, KC and the Sunshine Band.

The popular and longest-established Queen tribute band, Killer Queen, will make a return appearance.

The announcement was made inside TolHouse, 1447 N. Summit St., Toledo, by Mona Shousher, ProMedica director of external events.

The country show planned for Jeep Fest, featuring Mr. Moore, will have a honky tonk theme and a large area designated for barbecue cooking.

Shows are on Fridays, on a near-weekly basis. Tickets can be purchased starting at 10 a.m. Friday from a new website, promedicalive.com .

Here’s the announced lineup:

■ June 17: Common — Ticket prices: VIP $50; General Admission $20/Day of event $25

■ June 24: Night Ranger & Sebastian Bach — Ticket prices: VIP $50; General Admission $20/Day of event $25

■ July 1: Killer Queen, featuring Patrick Myers — Ticket prices: VIP $50; General Admission $15/Day of event $20

■ July 8: One Nation Under Groove Tour, George Clinton with Parliament Funkadelic — Ticket prices: VIP $55; General Admission $20/Day of event $25

■ July 15: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo — Ticket prices: VIP $55; General Admission $20/Day of event $25

■ July 22: Craig Morgan — Ticket prices: VIP $50; General Admission $20/Day of event $25

■ Aug. 5: ‘90s House Party featuring Kid ‘N Play, Coolio, Rob Base, Color Me Badd & Montell Jordan — Ticket prices: VIP $55; General Admission $20/Day of event $25

■ Aug. 12: Justin Moore (Jeep Fest) — Ticket prices: VIP $55; General Admission $20/Day of event $25

■ Aug. 26: KC and The Sunshine Band — Ticket prices: VIP $50; General Admission $20/Day of event $25

■ Sept. 16: Patti LaBelle (Momentum) — Ticket prices: VIP $55; General Admission $20/Day of event $25

Mr. Clinton’s performance is part of the funk superstar’s farewell tour.

According to Rolling Stone magazine, he went on a farewell tour in 2019 after announcing his retirement the year prior.

Ms. Benatar and Mr. Giraldo have been married nearly 40 years, have sold 36 million albums, won four consecutive Grammys, and recorded 15 Top 40 hits.





Ms. LaBelle is known as the “Godmother of Soul” and has been awarded many of the music industry’s highest accolades.

Lucas County commissioners are expected to approve an expenditure of $75,000 of tax revenue in support of the concert series at their Tuesday board meeting, Board President Gary L. Byers said prior to ProMedica’s announcement.

Toledo City Council is being asked to approve $25,000 for general sponsorship of the series, Gretchen DeBacker, city spokesman, said.

Other sponsors include Cutwater Spirits, Creadio, Great Lakes Sound, Hylant, Laibe Electric/Technology, Owens Corning, Paramount, and Stevens Disposal.

Like last year, the series will consist of 10 concerts. More than 60,000 people from 45 states took in at least one concert during 2021. The shows were coordinated by 1,100 volunteers and 33 companies.

Concerts will once again be entirely cashless. Ticketing will be digital and credit/debit cards will be accepted at food trucks and retail locations. As an alternative, a "cash-to-card kiosk" will be available for attendees to exchange cash for physical cards, ProMedica said in its news release.

Each concert is subject to prevailing coronavirus conditions.