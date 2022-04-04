ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

The Rockies are Getting New City-Inspired Uniforms this Season

By Kelsey Nistel
 1 day ago
Fans will notice the Colorado Rockies sporting a new look on the field this season, as it was recently announced they were chosen along with six other teams to be a part of this year's City Connect uniform program. This is the second season of the joint collaboration...

