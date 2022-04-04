ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Deep Ink: Jamie Oleksiak

NHL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're talking to Jamie Oleksiak about body art, he laughs when asked if his siblings have tattoos. His sister Hayley has steered clear of them. But younger sister Penny, she's gotten a few - much like she collects Olympic medals in swimming. "My parents love it," Jamie deadpans....

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Predators to host Kaprizov and the Wild

Minnesota Wild (43-20-5, second in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (39-25-4, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup against Nashville. He currently ranks sixth in the NHL with 85 points, scoring 39 goals and recording 46 assists. The Predators are 25-13-2 against Western Conference...
NHL
NHL

'Savour Every Moment': Cournoyer recalls first NHL goal with Canadiens

An NHL career is defined by many events, players present and past cherishing a single snapshot, a game or a broader body of work. Eight players reflect in our weekly eight-part series "Savour Every Moment" presented by Olymel, sharing a personal slice of what makes hockey a special part of their lives. Today: In the second part of the series, Class of 1982 Hockey Hall of Famer Yvan Cournoyer, who won the Stanley Cup 10 times with the Montreal Canadiens, discusses his NHL debut.
NHL
NHL

First woman to referee AHL game talks start in officiating

Guay latest guest on 'The Chirp with Daren Millard' podcast. Katie Guay is a guest on the latest episode of "The Chirp with Daren Millard" podcast, available now on multiple iOS and Android podcast apps. Guay became the first woman to officiate an American Hockey League game when Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (Pittsburgh...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
NHL

Burns: Three Things we learned from a shootout loss to Montreal

Tampa Bay never trailed Saturday night against the Montreal Canadiens until the final score read 5-4 in favor of the Habs following a three-round shootout. Nick Suzuki was the only player from either team to convert his shootout attempt to give the Canadiens their first win over the Lightning this season and end the Habs' 10-game losing skid, regular season and postseason, at AMALIE Arena.
NHL
NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 5

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 5:. The Carolina Hurricanes will clinch a playoff berth if:. -- They defeat the Buffalo Sabres in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU, NHL LIVE) AND the Dallas Stars defeat the New York Islanders in regulation (8:30 p.m. ET; BSSW, MSG+, ESPN+, NHL LIVE)
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'WE WANT TO BE A PLAYOFF TEAM'

The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Kings. "At this point in my life, I'm happy to be where I am. I'm not content with where I am - I want to play more than five games. I'd like to play every game. But I understand that I'm in a role where when I'm called upon, I have to be ready to play and that's how I approach every day."
NHL
NHL

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning pay a quick visit to DC

The Bolts travel to face the Capitals in Washington on Wednesday night. Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Capitals on Wednesday. Where: Capital One Arena - Washington D.C. TV coverage: TNT (check local listings) Radio coverage: 970 WFLA-AM, Lightning Power Play. Where to stream...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Oleksiak
NHL

A closer look at Caufield and Suzuki's elite shots

MONTREAL - There's a new breed of exciting NHL snipers taking the league by storm. Among them are Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki. The former has found his elite scoring touch, as evidenced by his bevy of goals since mid-February, whereas the latter has already set a new career-high in goals scored.
NHL
NHL

Hughes out rest of season for Devils with knee injury

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jack Hughes is out for the remainder of the season for the New Jersey Devils because of a low grade MCL sprain in his left knee. The 20-year-old center was injured in the second period of a 4-3 loss to the New York Islanders on Sunday following a collision with Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom. He had imaging done on his knee Monday, and the Devils announced the diagnosis during their game against the New York Rangers at Prudential Center on Tuesday. Hughes was not in the lineup.
NHL
FOX Sports

St. Louis hosts Seattle after Tarasenko's 2-goal game

Seattle Kraken (22-41-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (39-20-10, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit St. Louis after Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals in the Blues' 5-1 win over the Coyotes. The Blues are 27-8-6 in Western Conference games. St. Louis leads the...
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'JOHNNY WAS ON FIRE TONIGHT'

What was talked about following a 3-2 win over the Kings. "I think everyone wants to be that guy on our team. Obviously tonight it was me and Lindy had a big goal, too. We've had a lot of contributions from a lot of guys throughout the year this year, so you can't really stick it on one guy. I thought our team played really well tonight."
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleeve Tattoo#Swimming#Photography#Tattoos#Eagle#Polish
NHL

Caps Tangle with Tampa Bay

Washington concludes a four-game homestand on Wednesday night when it hosts the Tampa Bay Lightning at Capital One Arena. The game is the first meeting between the two former Southeast Division rivals since Nov. 1, and it will conclude the 2021-22 season's series between them. Wednesday's game features a pair...
NHL
NHL

Aleksander Barkov Named NHL's 'Second Star' of the Week Ending April 3

Aleksander Barkov recorded two points in all four of his contests, matching McDavid for the League lead in goals and points (5-3-8) as the Panthers (48-15-6, 102 points) also posted a perfect week to clinch the first berth in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He collected 1-1-2 in a 7-4 triumph over the Montreal Canadiens March 29. Barkov then scored twice in each of his next two outings, a 4-0 victory (featuring his franchise-record 37th game-winning goal) against the Chicago Blackhawks March 31 and a 7-6 overtime win versus the New Jersey Devils April 2 during which he found the back of the net twice in the final five minutes of regulation to help Florida overcome a four-goal, third-period deficit. He finished the week with two assists in a 5-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres April 3 as the Panthers clinched a playoff berth for the third consecutive year, a first in franchise history. The 26-year-old captain has accumulated 33-39-72 in 56 total outings this season, sitting among the League leaders in shorthanded goals (t-1st; 4), points per game (9th; 1.29), plus/minus (t-11th; +31), goals (14th; 33), points (19th; 72) and shooting percentage (23rd; 18.0%).
NHL
NHL

At The Final Horn | Anderson stops 32 shots as Sabres beat Hurricanes

Skinner, Mittelstadt, Olofsson and Cozens all tally in home victory. The Buffalo Sabres battled back Tuesday night and held on late for a 4-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes at KeyBank Center. Craig Anderson led the way with 32 saves. Jeff Skinner, Casey Mittelstadt, Victor Olofsson and Dylan Cozens all...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Sharks

Get minute-by-minute updates from SAP Center where the Oilers look to win their fifth straight versus San Jose. The Edmonton Oilers look to win their fifth straight on Tuesday night when they visit the SAP Center to take on the San Jose Sharks. You can watch the game on Sportsnet...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Dallas at Seattle

The Kraken came out of the gate hot against Dallas and never let their foot off the gas pedal. The home team established an offensive presence, and when they went down a player, only kept the attack up to score the first goal of the game while on the penalty kill. Stout defense and impressive play by Chris Driedger kept the Stars off the board through 55 minutes of play while Ryan Donato added what would be the game-winner. John Klingberg did get one puck in the Seattle net but that was it. Yanni Gourde and Karson Kuhlman would pot goals of their own to cement the win.
NHL
NHL

Rangers Power Play Scores Win Against Devils | GAME STORY

New York tallied twice on the man-advantage to lift it to a 3-1 victory against the Devils. The Rangers scored two power-play goals in a 3-1 victory against New Jersey at Prudential Center Tuesday night. Yegor Sharangovich scored the lone goal an injury-depleted Devils team. The Rangers had goals from...
NHL
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Hurricanes

Don Granato just about summed up Kyle Okposo the hockey player following the Sabres' loss to the Florida Panthers on Sunday. "You could bring your neighbor who doesn't know anything about hockey and he's going to see that compete and that work ethic out of Kyle," Granato said. "That's the drive. He's as passionate about the sport of hockey as he was when he was 17 years old, and that drive pushes him."
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy