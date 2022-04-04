El Pasoan Nominated For Grammy Shares Photos With Celebrities On The Red Carpet

The comedian, who is presenting at this year’s show, gave her fans a treat as she looked absolutely fabulous on the Oscar’s red carpet. See the pics!. Tiffany Haddish took over the red carpet at the 2022 Academy Awards, where she will be presenting an Oscar to one of the lucky recipients. Arriving to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27), the gorgeous comedian, 42, turned heads in dazzling green Dolce & Gabbana gown. She kept her tresses short and blonde. By keeping her makeup to a minimum, allowing only a dab of deep red lipstick and touch of mascara, Tiffany allowed her natural beauty to shine. The sophisticated look was topped off with sparkling earrings, chunky bracelets and a pair of designer high heels.
Comments / 0