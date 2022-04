INDIANAPOLIS — In two years, the country’s best in swimming will descend on Indianapolis for the U.S. Swimming Trials to be held inside Lucas Oil Stadium. It’s a huge get for the city which hosted the trials at the IU Natatorium from 1992 to 2000 before the trials were moved to Omaha, Nebraska. In coming back to Indianapolis, Shana Ferguson, the chief commercial officer of USA Swimming, said it was an easy decision.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO