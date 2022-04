History runs deep in the Darien girls lacrosse program. And that history often makes things as straightforward as the season-ending banquet even more meaningful. So as coach Lisa Lindley spoke at last year’s gathering, Molly McGuckin, then a junior, and her teammates learned about Jon Schoen, who died of cancer at the age of 56 in 2017. Schoen was a star athlete at Darien and a parent of two former Wave girls lacrosse players.

DARIEN, CT ・ 1 HOUR AGO