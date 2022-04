You may have already seen how this UPS driver supported these two girls selling snow cones, BUT the story keeps getting better!. One UPS driver in Albany is going viral after his visit to these two girl's snow cone stand. All they were asking for was 5 cents for a snow cone, but he wanted to make their day. He instead paid them $10 and put the biggest smile on each of their faces.

ALBANY, NY ・ 21 DAYS AGO