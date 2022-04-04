ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, AR

Obituary: Elley Adrianna Lindsey

By White River Now
whiterivernow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleElley Adrianna Lindsey, 26, of Fayetteville passed away on April 2, 2022. She was born March 1, 1996, in Batesville to Elbert William and Stacey (Finney) Lindsey. Elley was a graduate of BHS class of 2014 and a graduate of Lyon College class of 2018, where she played volleyball for both...

