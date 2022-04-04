Obituary: Elley Adrianna Lindsey

John Louis Patterson was born April 4, 1936, to Rosie Lee Moody Patterson and Aaron Hearn. He was raised by his mother and daddy, Eddie Patterson, Sr. whom he loved very much. He accepted Jesus as his personal savior at an early age. He graduated from Center High School in Parkin, AR. After graduation, he went into the United States Army, once discharged he settled in Chicago, Illinois. While in Chicago he deepened his relationship with God and the church. He expressed his love for God through singing in the church choir. He was known for his solo performances. In his professional life he worked as an engineer before finding his passion as a barber. He worked as a barber in Chicago until he settled in Newport Arkansas where he continued cutting hair and warming hearts for an additional 23 years. While in Newport he served as the first black president of the Kiwanis Club, served in the community, and brought joy to all that crossed his path with his contagious laugh, jokes, and upbeat spirit.

NEWPORT, AR ・ 5 DAYS AGO