Lewisburg, TN

Michael Kent Walker

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Kent Walker, age 67, of Lewisburg, Tennessee passed away March 10, 2022. He was born in Bath, New York to the late Robert and Beulah Walker. He is preceded...

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Dillard, Charlotte Louise Kent

Charlotte Louise Kent Dillard (72) passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County in New Albany, MS. She was born June 23, 1949, in Baldwyn, MS to the late Jimmie Louise Prather Kent and Vivian Noel Kent. Charlotte was a beautician and later became a successful independent insurance agent. She loved being with her family, was an avid reader, and enjoyed puzzle books. Charlotte also had a great appreciation of history and treasured collecting antiques. Charlotte is survived by her husband, Tim Dillard; her son, Andy Dillard (Brooke); her grandchildren, McKinley Dillard, Mary-Claire Dillard and McClain Dillard all of New Albany. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles (Charlie) Noel Kent; her nephew, Jason Kent and her beloved dog, Dillon. Services are 6 pm Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Lighthouse Baptist Church in New Albany. Visitation will be 2-6 Sunday at the church. Pallbearers are; Alex Boxx, Mark Todd Duggar, Jeffery Hall, Tyler Looney, Tommy Hardin and Bo Hefner. Honorary pallbearers are; Walker Kent, Charlie Dillard, Kenny Dillard, Ricky Dillard, Tommy Boxx and Ray Looney. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
BALDWYN, MS
WSAW

Hello, My Name Is: Mason Mitchell & Abby Schuerman

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Mason Mitchell and Abby Schuerman each had their own reasons for getting into powerlifting. For Schuerman, she had watched her family grow up in the sport. Her dad was a former state champion and now a coach. Her two older sisters thrived in the sport as she grew up watching them.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI

