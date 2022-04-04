ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

London marine insurers label all Russian waters high risk

By Jonathan Saul
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kV03d_0ez9Op0L00

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - London’s marine insurance market on Monday added all of Russia’s waters to its list of areas deemed high risk, an advisory showed, which is likely to raise the cost of shipping and adds to the logistical pressures on Moscow.

Guidance from the Joint War Committee, which comprises syndicate members from the Lloyd’s Market Association (LMA) and representatives from the London insurance company market, is watched closely and influences underwriters’ considerations over insurance premiums.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, the JWC last month added Ukrainian and Russian waters around the Black Sea and Sea of Azov to its high-risk areas, as well as waters close to Romania and Georgia. read more

Monday's extension of the area judged high-risk for merchant ships and prone to war, piracy, terrorism and related perils, will mean that vessels will need to notify underwriters when sailing into ports as well as having to pay an additional premium for a seven-day cover period.

"Rating is a matter for individual negotiation between underwriters and brokers and the JWC plays no role in that," the JWC said.

Marine insurers said any rise in premiums was expected to take a few days after a notification period.

One marine insurance source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Monday's advisory was unexpected and would "add to the complexities of trading with Russia".

Russia relies on its Baltic and Black Sea ports for oil and grains exports, which are significant foreign currency earners. Other terminals, such as Kozmino in Asia, are needed for Russian exports to that region.

A European grains trader said it was already difficult to find vessel owners willing to go to any Russian ports, adding there was no guarantee of being able to insure against the war risks.

"This will add to the problems but not bring a total stop," the trader said.

Russia's maritime sector is grappling with the winding down of services including ship certification by leading foreign providers - needed for accessing ports and securing insurance.

In addition, some shipping companies have withdrawn and ship engine makers have suspended training on their equipment following the imposition of Western sanctions on Moscow. read more

Reporting by Jonathan Saul, additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Editing by David Goodman and Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Reuters
Reuters

394K+

Followers

309K+

Posts

186M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Daily Mail

Russia's feared Wagner mercenaries are spotted in Ukraine for the first time after British officials warned more than a thousand had been deployed

The Wagner Group of Kremlin-backed mercenaries has been pictured in Ukraine for the first time amid fears as many as 1,000 fighters have been deployed to the war. The shadowy military company which has been linked to a string of killings, rapes and war crimes around the world is known as Putin's private army which carries out his dirty work at an arm's length from the state.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Sea Of Azov#Marine Insurance#Russian#The Joint War Committee#Lma#Jwc#Ukrainian
Daily Mail

China is refusing to supply Russia with aircraft parts after aviation sector was hit by Western sanctions, Moscow admits in another sign of cracks in Beijing support for Putin

China has refused to supply Russia with aircraft parts after the aviation sector was hit by crippling Western sanctions, a Moscow official has admitted. Valery Kudinov, a federal air transport agency official, said Russia would be looking for opportunities to source parts from other countries including Turkey and India, according to Russian news agencies.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

Russia's G20 Membership Under Fire From U.S., Western Allies

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and its Western allies are assessing whether Russia should remain within the Group of Twenty (G20) grouping of major economies following its invasion of Ukraine, sources involved in the discussions told Reuters on Tuesday. The likelihood that any bid to exclude Russia outright would be...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Russia
BBC

Ukraine war: Russian officials seize Swiss watches apparently worth millions

Russian officials have reportedly confiscated millions of dollars worth of luxury Audemars Piguet watches. The Swiss timepieces were seized from a shop by security service agents on Tuesday for allegedly violating customs rules, Swiss media report. It happened just days after Switzerland abandoned its traditional neutrality to join Western countries...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

394K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy