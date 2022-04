On the one hand, back in the day when most households had a set of good silverware that was polished once a year and used for dining less often than that, one would often find a “marrow spoon” amongst the various specialized cutlery. On the other hand, back in that same day the butcher would often give away bones that one could then roast for their yummy bone marrow. It was a weird dichotomy of American culture, where something was at once prized by culinary enthusiasts to the point that a special utensil was created for it, while at the same time was given away or thrown out by the local grocer. What a time to be alive.

DALLAS, TX ・ 22 DAYS AGO