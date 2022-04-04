ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Adorable Maxi Skirt Set Is What Our Summer Wardrobes Need

By Bernadette Deron
 2 days ago

The matching set craze has taken over pretty much every realm of fashion, from loungewear to more upscale ensembles. Think of the many celebrities (like Megan Fox and Hailey Bieber ) who regularly embrace the trend! We're completely obsessed with sets, particularly because there's so much you can do with them. For one, they open up so much room for styling and you can create more outfits with sets while saving closet space and money. Plus, when you wear the individual pieces together , you feel seriously put-together!

Our latest fabulous find comes in the form of a maxi skirt ensemble from No Boundaries , and at $20 for both pieces, it's a bona fide steal! We don't think we've come across a set that looks like this one before — we can already envision all of the different ways to style it.

Get the No Boundaries Ruffle Crop Top and Maxi Skirt Set for just $20 at Walmart!

The set comes with a fairly standard high-waisted maxi skirt and an adorable off-the-shoulder ruffle top, which we don't see too often in ensembles like this one . Usually, the design of sets tends to be simpler, but this one does amp up the aesthetic! The crop top is loose with an elastic waistband at the hem to cinch in the waist, and the neckline is held up with two thin spaghetti straps that are adjustable. If you want to try and tuck the straps away, we think that it's totally doable — but they can certainly come in handy when you need them!

Get the No Boundaries Ruffle Crop Top and Maxi Skirt Set for just $20 at Walmart!

The way that both pieces from this set are rendered make it easy to team with a slew of items that are likely already on deck in your dresser. You can wear the top with high-waisted jeans or denim cutoffs, and the skirt will look incredible with a longline bralette or layered over a bodysuit. And if you want to dress up the ensemble as is, we would throw on a wide belt at the waist to add some structure to the 'fit. Of course, if this set isn't quite your style, we're also crushing on this beachy pant option from FANCYINN , this miniskirt set from MakeMeChic and this casual lounge look from SheIn . Jackpot!

Get the No Boundaries Ruffle Crop Top and Maxi Skirt Set for just $20 at Walmart!

21 Effortless Spring Tops That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are

Not what you're looking for? Check out more styles from No Boundaries and shop all of the women's fashion on sale at Walmart here !

