MARYLAND – The U.S. Department of Agriculture released their findings for their Prospective Plantings report. This is where farmers tell the department how much they think they will grow based on outside factors, such as weather and fertilizer costs. In the report, it said farmers are expected to plant 2% less acres of corn than last year, 15% less acres of barley than last year, and 12% less acres of winter wheat than last year.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO