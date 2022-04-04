Mesquite Police Department Arrests March 26 – April 2,2022

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials with the Mesquite Police Department have released video of a shootout that happened between officers and a suspect on March 14. Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Gus Thomasson Road to look into some type of altercation. Once at the complex — around 4:00 p.m. — police were told by a resident that a man he didn’t know came into his apartment, while pointing a gun at him, and demanded to know the whereabouts of a family member. The suspect, later identified as Ladarious Davis, left before police arrived and officers were...

