Music

MBE Apr. 4: Grammy-winning faves, Japanese sax, and Afro-Brazilian samba

By Hosted by Anthony Valadez, Novena Carmel
kcrw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe could all use a little Monday boost, and we've got tracks lined up to do just that. We take...

www.kcrw.com

BET

Fans Up In Arms As Spice, Sean Paul Lose Grammy Award For Best Reggae Album

Predominantly white, Virginia-based Reggae band Soldier of Jah Army, known as SOJA, took home the 2022 Grammy award for “Best Reggae Album” for their seventh studio album, Beauty in the Silence. The band initially formed in 1997, beat out five Jamaican nominees, including Dancehall Queen Spice, who was...
MUSIC
Loudwire

New Skid Row Singer Once Competed on ‘Swedish Idol’ With ’18 and Life’

Late Wednesday (March 23), it was revealed that Skid Row had chosen Erik Grönwall as their new vocalist, teasing a bit of the title track of their latest album The Gang's All Here with the singer on vocals. But Grönwall's history with Skid Row music goes back a way, in fact, all the way to the start of his professional career when he auditioned for Swedish Idol (the Swedish version of the American Idol singing competition).
MUSIC
Parade

Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast Talks Guitars, Grammys and Says She Feels Her Late Mother in Her Music

Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast is proud of her Korean-American heritage and excited about life in 2022. Her most recent album, Jubilee, has been nominated for two Grammys (Best Alternative Music Album and Best New Artist) and her bestselling book, Crying in H Mart, is being made into a feature film. But this success hasn’t erased her vulnerable charm and earnest vibe, which also come through in her heartfelt music.
MUSIC
Person
Yasuaki Shimizu
Loudwire

Foo Fighters Win Best Rock Song Grammy at 2022 Awards

Foo Fighters have taken home the trophy for Best Rock Song at the 2022 Grammy Awards for "Waiting on a War." There were some big names nominated for the award in this category, including Mammoth WVH with the song "Distance," " Paul McCartney's "Find My Way," Kings of Leon's "The Bandit" and Weezer's "All My Favorite Songs."
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
#Grammy Awards#Samba#Sax#Japanese#Afro Brazilian
Vibe

Mariah Carey Becomes Top-Selling Female Artist With Most Certified Albums

Click here to read the full article. Mariah Carey celebrated her 53rd anniversary on Sunday (March 27) and the Queen of Christmas received some surprise gifts in the form of platinum and gold. As some of her hits ranging between 1992 and 2003 have soared to new heights, 12 new RIAA certifications surfaced. Her 1998 duet with Whitney Houston, “When You Believe,” from The Prince Of Egypt soundtrack is now certified platinum with over 1 million units sold. Carey’s 1994 cover of Darlene Love’s “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” is also now certified platinum, along with her 1993 single, “Without You,” and...
CELEBRITIES
L.A. Weekly

Want To Make It In Hollywood? Grammy Award-Winning Artist Damon Sharpe Has Some Advice

To sit down with Grammy and ASCAP award-winning producer, songwriter, DJ and recording artist Damon Sharpe is to sit down with Hollywood Royalty. The artist has contributed many chart-topping hits and has helped produce some of modern music’s most popular albums, which cumulatively have sold over 40 million copies. On this week’s episode of the L.A. Weekly Weekly podcast, host Brian Calle has an intimate conversation with Damon to give listeners an honest Hollywood rags-to-riches tale. Except in this story, there’s no fairy godmothers or nepotism to hold up the ladder, just raw talent and an unwavering work ethic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Slipped Disc

Sudden death of UK composer, 52

The death has ben published of Mira Calix, an adventurous electronic composer who made multiple soundtracks for Shakespeare productions. South Africa born, as Chantal Passamonte, she moved to London in 1991 and went to work for Warp Records, which later issued her work. Mentored by Gavin Bryars, she worked intensively...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Meet Jon Batiste, new Grammy winner with plenty going on

Jon Batiste wears so many hats he may need a closet for them all — recording artist, bandleader, musical director, film composer, museum creative director and scion of New Orleans musical royalty. The multi-instrumentalist won five Grammys on Sunday and despite being on TV all week, not many people may know fully. HE'S GOT ‘SOUL’Batiste composed music, consulted on and arranged songs for Pixar's animated film “Soul,” a mid-life crisis movie mixed with a New York jazz fantasia and a body-swap comedy. He won a Golden Globe for the music alongside Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine...
CELEBRITIES
Dallas Observer

Dua Lipa Brought Her Platinum Pop Catharsis to Dallas

Timing is everything in pop music. Few modern A-list acts understand that axiom better than Dua Lipa. The British singer-songwriter dropped her second and latest LP, Future Nostalgia, on the cusp of the world closing down in 2020. As such, her sleek, pulsing songs soundtracked global isolation — irresistible dance parties with a limited guest list, sealed off from everything by necessity.
The Independent

South Africa’s Soweto Gospel Choir announce UK tour of Grammy-winning album

South Africa’s Soweto Gospel Choir have announced a UK tour of their Grammy-winning album.The group will perform their 2018 Freedom album which celebrates and commemorates the South African “democratic movement’s struggle for freedom” and the life of the country’s former president Nelson Mandela.Beginning on October 15 at the Darlington Hippodrome, the tour will travel across the UK and run through to October 26.The gospel choir hails from Soweto, a town outside Johannesburg and the home of Nelson Mandela and South Africa’s democratic movement. View this post on Instagram ...
WORLD
Rolling Stone

Diamonds Are Forever: The Timeless Reggae Legacy of Two Mighty Diamonds

Click here to read the full article. Last week, in the world of reggae, the unthinkable happened: two back-to-back tragedies within one iconic group. Days after the March 29 murder of Donald “Tabby Diamond” Shaw, 66, lead singer of venerable reggae vocal trio the Mighty Diamonds, the same outfit’s harmony vocalist Fitzroy “Bunny Diamond” Simpson, 71, succumbed to complications from diabetes. The Diamonds are the longest surviving unit in the history of Jamaican music. Influenced by American soul groups such as the Temptations and the Stylistics, Jamaican pan-Africanist Marcus Garvey, and the island’s indigenous Rastafari movement, Tabby, Bunny, and sole surviving...
MUSIC

