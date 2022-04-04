MBE Apr. 4: Grammy-winning faves, Japanese sax, and Afro-Brazilian samba

Click here to read the full article. Last week, in the world of reggae, the unthinkable happened: two back-to-back tragedies within one iconic group. Days after the March 29 murder of Donald “Tabby Diamond” Shaw, 66, lead singer of venerable reggae vocal trio the Mighty Diamonds, the same outfit’s harmony vocalist Fitzroy “Bunny Diamond” Simpson, 71, succumbed to complications from diabetes.
The Diamonds are the longest surviving unit in the history of Jamaican music. Influenced by American soul groups such as the Temptations and the Stylistics, Jamaican pan-Africanist Marcus Garvey, and the island’s indigenous Rastafari movement, Tabby, Bunny, and sole surviving...
