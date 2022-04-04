ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why 'Chowder' Is Cartoon Network's Most Underrated Modern Classic

By Austin Allison
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the decade after its debut, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants undeniably changed the landscape of American cartoons. On top of the series’ likably endearing and marketable lead, the Nicktoon’s unique out-of-the-box approach to cartoon comedy through mixed-media visual gags and quotable non-sequiturs have made it a cornerstone in the funny bones of...

Collider

The 10 Best Animated Netflix Shows, Ranked

Animation is one of the most expansive forms of storytelling, with characters and situations that provide a true escape from reality with limits that extend as far as your imagination. One company taking this mindset to heart is Netflix, whose animated shows and films have provided some of the most exciting stories of the last 20 years.
Collider

What’s New for Kids & Families on HBO Max and Cartoon Network in April 2022

WarnerMedia is bringing special programming for kids and families in April 2022. From programming for little ones, like new episodes of Sesame Street to cartoons for older kids like Craig of the Creek, to movies for families like Minions and Nacho Libre, there is plenty to enjoy for kids of all ages on HBO Max and Cartoon Network. Check out the list of new goodies below.
Variety

‘Muppets Mayhem’ Disney Plus Series Casts Tahj Mowry Opposite Lilly Singh (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Tahj Mowry will star in the upcoming Disney Plus series “The Muppets Mayhem,” Variety has learned exclusively. Mowry joins previously announced cast member Lilly Singh in the series, which was first announced in March. The live-action show follows The Electric Mayhem Band — consisting of Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone, and Lips on trumpet — as they record their first album ever. Mowry will star as Gary “Moog” Moogowski. Described as a lovably awkward die-hard superfan of...
ScreenCrush

Netflix’s Longest-Running Series Is Ending

Netflix is not one to let a show linger around. Whether viewership drops off past a certain point, or because the company has some secret data that’s guiding the decision, most of the company’s original series get canceled after just a handful of seasons. Even “hit” Netflix shows are often wrapped up after Season 3 or 4; only the biggest of the site’s series, like Orange Is the New Black and House of Cards, have broken through that unofficial threshold and gotten close to 100 total episodes. (Surprisingly, no Netflix show has run for more than 100 episodes.)
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live Fan-Favorite Star to Get a New Series Based on His Life

Saturday Night Live and The Suicide Squad star Pete Davidson is set to star in a new comedy series titled Bupkis. The story will be a gritty and stylized version of Davidson's own life story, and will be co-written by Davidson, Dave Sirus, and Crashing's Judah Miller. According to Deadline, who broke the story, Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels will produce through his Broadway Video banner and Universal Television. Per the report, Bupkis is described as "a raw, unflinching, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson's real life. It will include a mixture of grounded storytelling with absurd elements depicting an unfiltered view through Pete's eyes."
CinemaBlend

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: All The Major Characters Confirmed To Appear

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is taking franchise fans back to the pre-Kirk era, and on adventures that hearken back to the original Star Trek series. For that reason, fans might see a few characters from the original era appear in the upcoming Paramount+ show, as well as some new players with ties to other well-known characters, so there’s a lot to keep track of.
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
Popculture

Jason Momoa Lands Big New TV Role

Jason Momoa is returning to Apple TV+ for another big role. Momoa will star in Chief of War, a historical drama series about Hawaii. The Aquaman star is also co-writing the script with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, who co-wrote Momoa's 2018 action movie Braven. Chief of War will track the story...
theplaylist.net

‘Chief Of War’: Jason Momoa To Star/Write Hawaiian Historical Series At Apple TV+

Jason Momoa is one of the more in-demand actors in Hollywood that have been able to juggle television series and film. With his Apple TV+ show “See,” appearing in multiple Netflix films like the upcoming fantasy film “Slumberland” from director Francis Lawrence, the supporting role in Denis Villeneuve‘s Oscar-winning epic “Dune,” and finishing up James Wan‘s “Aquaman” sequel in the United Kingdom, Momoa has been working non-stop for the last two years. And now, he’s looking to continue that established relationship with Apple and is taking a rather large creative role in a new project.
ComicBook

Making of The Godfather Series The Offer Trailer Released by Paramount+

The upcoming TV series about the making of The Godfather has dropped its first trailer! The Offer will take a dramatized look behind the scenes of Frances Ford Coppola's classic crime drama epic, and all the many things that happened to almost make the Oscar-winning film never happen at all. The trailer for The Offer weaves together the worlds of classic Hollywood and the old school mob underworld, as producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller) tries to walk between both worlds to get Mario Puzo's story onto the screen.
Collider

'The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes' Trailer: Documentary Seeks Justice for the Late Starlet

It’s hard to think of a more notable starlet from the 1950s and early 60s than Marilyn Monroe. One of America’s first sex icons, the actress’s legacy lives on today in her films and famous photographs. Known for heated relationships with the likes of baseball all star Joe DiMaggio, playwright Arthur Miller, and even her long rumored affair with President John F. Kennedy, the broken hearts left in Monroe’s wake are just part of her lore. But, with all the excitement fame and fortune had to offer, a darker side was also rumored to be present in the young woman’s life. Monroe passed away at her home at the youthful age of 36, in what was initially considered to be a self-induced drug overdose. Now, Netflix has released a trailer for their upcoming documentary, The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, taking viewers on a journey of the suspicious weeks leading up to the celebrated performer's death.
B105

‘The Batman’ On HBO Max: When It’s Coming to Streaming

Due to a technical glitch on the HBO website, we now know when Matt Reeves’ The Batman will arrive on HBO Max. According to Deadline, the gritty superhero flick will land on the streaming platform Tuesday, April 19. The Batman will subsequently premiere on the pay cable network on Saturday, April 23. While the listing has since been deleted, you can view it here on Deadline’s website.
Collider

'Bel-Air' Ending Explained: Is Will's Time in Bel Air Over?

Peacock’s hit show, Bel-Air, which is a more dramatic reimagining of the iconic Fresh Prince of Bel-Air show, finished its first season, and it has certainly left us with some things to think about. It’s been a long journey for Will (Jabari Banks) in his first few months in Bel-Air after his mom, Vy (April Parker Jones), sent him to live with his Aunt Viv (Cassandra Freeman) and Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes) for a chance at a better life. Any doubts if this show would work as a reimagined drama have been put to rest by an extraordinary first season.
Collider

10 Cult Cartoons Worthy of a Wider Audience

If you grew up in the late 90s/early 2000s, you too had a seemingly endless supply of top-tier cartoons that made you laugh and offered characters that defined your upbringing. Whether you were a Cartoon Network kid watching Ed, Edd, & Eddy and Powerpuff Girls or a Nickelodeon fan catching new episodes of Spongebob Squarepants and Fairly OddParents, there were plenty of great cartoons that fans continue to rave about to this day.
Collider

What 'My Dress-Up Darling' Gets Right about Cosplay

My Dress-Up Darling (or Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru) is one of the most popular anime of the Winter 2022 season, and rightfully so. The story follows Goro Wakana (Ishige Shoya Ishige in the sub/Paul Dateh in the dub), a boy who has a passion for Hina doll making, who is befriended by Kitagawa Marin (Suguta Hina in the sub/Amanda Lee in the dub), a popular fashionista who desperately wants to cosplay. With his sewing prowess and creative passion, and her anime and gaming knowledge, the two team up to create the perfect cosplays to fulfill Marin’s cosplay dreams, and maybe discover romance in the process.
Collider

‘What About Bob?’: What About Bill Murray’s Most Underrated Gem?

Bill Murray has certainly provided audiences with plenty of laughs throughout his decades spanning career. From his early work in Stripes to his beloved roles in Ghostbusters, Groundhog Day, and Scrooged, he is an actor who boasts a pretty impressive filmography. But one that deserves just that little bit of extra love and attention is Frank Oz’s 1991 comedic gem, What About Bob? Although the movie received positive reviews on its initial release in the ‘90s, it’s not often one that gets the mention when stringing Murray movie titles together. While the hardcore fans have probably been quoting it for years, others have never even heard of it. And frankly, that just doesn’t seem right.
