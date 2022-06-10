ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Gas Prices Soar, Consider These 9 Side Gigs That Don’t Require a Car

By Gabrielle Olya
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago

Gas prices continue to hit record highs, with the national average now sitting at $4.97 a gallon, according to AAA. If your side gig depends on driving, gas prices could be taking out a good chunk of your earnings, so you may want to consider some alternatives that you can do without a car.

Here are a few ideas for side hustles that you can do from home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fNYRx_0ez8ibp600

Bookkeeper

  • Average salary: $20 per hour

If you have a knack for organization and numbers, look for bookkeeping jobs you can do from home. Bookkeepers are responsible for using software, spreadsheets and databases to track financial transactions and check them for accuracy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08nCOO_0ez8ibp600

Online Instructor

  • Average salary: $24 per hour, according to Salary.com

If you have a special skill or area of expertise, turn it into extra income by teaching an online course. Mitchell Stern, owner of the blog SideHustle.Tips, recommends teaching online cooking classes.

"There are sites that host various online culinary experiences from around the world," he said. "These include online cooking classes, online mixology classes, virtual wine tastings, virtual whiskey tastings and online coffee classes."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09MH3p_0ez8ibp600

Virtual Executive Assistant

  • Average salary: $32 per hour

If you already have a few years of administrative assistant experience under your belt, it's possible to find executive assistant positions that are remote and part time. Duties can include routine administrative functions as well as conducting research and putting together reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49xMeG_0ez8ibp600

Search Engine Evaluator

  • Average salary: $24 per hour, according to ZipRecruiter

"One of the best side hustles that you can do at home is search engine evaluation," said Suzanne Howell, founder of The Remote Mom. "It's a great side gig because it doesn't require any special experience and it is very flexible."

Search engine evaluators rate the accuracy of search engine results by following a set of guidelines that explain how to determine the search intent of the user.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HVVw3_0ez8ibp600

Proofreader

  • Average salary: $22 per hour

Proofreaders read and proof copy to detect and mark any grammatical, typographical or compositional errors. Many companies hire freelance proofreaders for part-time, remote projects.

"You can do this side hustle anytime," said Kerry Francis, owner of the blog VirtualBossMindset.com, which shares information about online jobs for stay-at-home moms. "All you need is a PC, stable internet connection and excellent grammar skills to spot errors."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W7KCJ_0ez8ibp600

Customer Service Representative

  • Average salary: $17 per hour

Many customer service jobs can now be done from home, so you can find a gig that works best for your schedule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n9DJs_0ez8ibp600

Graphic Designer

  • Average salary: $26 per hour

If you have a background in design, this could be an easy side gig to pick up from home. Stern notes that there is a particular demand for online templates.

"Create templates for documents, websites and graphics, and then sell those templates to companies like Canva and Wix," he said. "They're constantly looking for new designs and all you need is a computer."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MMPxx_0ez8ibp600

Technical Support Specialist

  • Average salary: $27 per hour

FlexJobs recently named technical support specialist as one of the best options for side jobs that can be done from home. A background in IT is typically needed for this role.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fYeWn_0ez8ibp600

Translator

  • Average salary: $25 per hour

If you speak a second language, becoming a translator can help you make extra cash right from home. Sites like Rev will pay you to translate videos with foreign subtitles.

All salary data is sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics unless otherwise noted. Salaries are accurate as of March 31, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : As Gas Prices Soar, Consider These 9 Side Gigs That Don’t Require a Car

