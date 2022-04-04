ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Affordable Electric Crossovers Still Only Available In Tiny Numbers - Ford Leads

Cover picture for the articleThere exists a long list of EV crossovers in America with a consumer cost under $45K from which to choose. Ford is ahead, but none of the brands offer any significant volume of deliveries. Hybrids, on the other hand... Americans buy affordable crossovers with a consumer cost under $45K...

TheStreet

Who Can Afford a Tesla, Ford or Chevy Electric Vehicle?

Electric vehicles are undeniably the future of the automobile industry. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report and General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report are looking to lead the charge to produce millions of EVs over the next few years with several other EV makers ramping up operations as well. Among the other auto makers making their way into the market are Mercedes-Benz (DDAIF) , Volkswagen (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG Report, Stellantis (STLA) - Get Stellantis N.V. Report, Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report and Lucid (LCID) - Get Lucid Group, Inc. Report, just to name a few.
CarBuzz.com

9 New Honda EVs Are Coming: What Models Could They Be?

Known for its innovation and engineering prowess, Honda's curiously late arrival to the EV party is rather bizarre. In the US, the brand's lineup may have once included the Fit and Clarity EV but, these days, consumers are left with a flotilla of hybrid options. That's all set to change; the Japanese carmaker recently trademarked nine new electric vehicle names, with three expected to arrive in Europe by 2023.
nextbigfuture.com

2022 Ford US EV Sales Down and Tesla Should Pass Ford by 2024

Ford Mustang Mach-E sales in February, 2022 were 2,001, which is little over half (46.5% less than) than the same month in 2021. Ford has been averaging 2000-3000 mach-e each month. Ford halted Mach-e production for a week due to chip shortages. Ford suspended production at three assembly plants in Michigan, Illinois and Mexico throughout the week beginning February 7 because of chip supply constraints. US production for the F-150 and Ranger pickups as well as Bronco, Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs were also affected.
The Independent

Terrifying California hot air balloon crash caught on video

A dramatic video captured the terrifying moment that a hot air balloon crashed into a California field in high winds.TikTok user Nicholas McCall was on his first ever balloon ride when the aircraft’s pilot was forced to crash-land it near Perris, California, 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles.“My hot air balloon experience was going great until the winds picked up,” Mr McCall wrote in the caption for the video posted to the social media platform.“Everybody hang on. Everybody hang on and stay in the basket,” the pilot can be heard shouting. “In the basket with me. Stay on. Stay on. Stay...
Fast Company

AOC and Congress want to know if Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the Congressional Oversight Committee have sent a letter to Amazon CEO Adam Jassy informing him they are investigating whether Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events. In the letter, the Congressional Oversight Committee committee expresses concern over recent and past reports that...
Top Speed

Future Alpine Cars to be Packed with F1 Aero and Technology

In the grand scheme of things, it hasn’t been that long since the Alpine brand was rebooted with the launch of the Alpine A110. Since then, the brand has focused solely on that model, releasing various models based on it, like the A110 GT4, A110 Sport, A110 SportsX, and the A110 Legende GT. There was even word that an SUV would be coming next, and we even made a rendering of what it might look like, but it never happened. Fast forward to today, and alpine has even joined forces with Lotus to become a full-on EV company. That was back in January 2021, and since then, very little has come out of the brand except for an updated A110 and that cool A4810 Project by IED. The Alpine A110’s successor, which will obviously be electric, is supposedly in the works, but now we’ve learned just what the company has been working on for the past few years, and its future cars will probably surprise you.
motor1.com

Matador MH2 Hydrogen supercar walkaround video shows us the future of supercars

What is the future of supercars? Well, if we have anything to say about it, we hope they look like the new Matador MH2 Hydrogen Supercar. This innovative new supercar concept is currently being showcased at the Slovakian Expo Pavilion in Dubai where onlookers can see this innovative new car in the flesh. The Matador MH2 is Slovakia’s first hydrogen powered car, which represents a massive step forward in car design.
torquenews.com

Subaru Forester, Ascent Are The Only SUVs To Earn Best IIHS Seatbelt Rating

The 2022 Subaru Forester and 2022 Ascent are the only two SUVs to earn the highest rating in the IIHS seat belt reminder evaluations. Check out the results. In the new Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) seat belt reminder evaluations of twenty-six SUVs tested, the 2022 Subaru Forester and 2022 Ascent are the only two models to earn the highest rating.
MotorBiscuit

The First Toyota Electric SUV Was a Total Failure: Lessons Learned

Failures often teach some of life’s greatest lessons. When it comes to the production of electric vehicles, even Toyota has experienced failure. Toyota may be a pioneer in hybrid tech, but electric vehicle technology is still groundbreaking for many automakers. Few brands will get it right the first time. The first Toyota electric SUV failed quickly and epicly.
torquenews.com

Tesla (TSLA) Finishes Q1 2022 With Only 17 Inventory Vehicles In The US

Despite Tesla increasing vehicle production at an incredible pace, demand for the EV maker's vehicles seems to have no end. And in a new sign of the skyrocketing demand, today Tesla announced it ended the quarter with only 17 inventory vehicles in the US. Tesla has been enjoying booming demand...
torquenews.com

Tesla Giga Berlin Produces 1 Model Y Every 150 Seconds

A video, released hours ago, shows that Tesla Giga Berlin is producing Model Y electric vehicles every 150 seconds. This translates into 1000 vehicles a week at Giga Berlin. On the site for the Tesla Gigafactory in Grünheide near Berlin, construction is now being carried out twice: In several places there, workers were still building roads or completing the square battery building on Wednesday. At the same time, however, Model Y was produced in the long main building of the Gigafactory, as can be seen from a drone video. Observer @tobilindh timed how much time passed before one of these rolled out the next one from the factory. It was about two and a half minutes, which would mean that extrapolated to 1000 Model Y per week.
torquenews.com

Testing the Mustang Mach-E: EV SUV That Immediately Attracts Attention

This week I am testing the pre-production Ford Mustang Mach-E and I absolutely love it. It's got great power, great handling, 285 miles of range per single charge and a reasonable price for the category. With the Mustang Mach-E, Ford wanted to score a big blow and place its pawns...
torquenews.com

Top Toyota Exec Refers to Mazda as "Partner" For a Joint Factory

Top Toyota executive Masashi Aihara shook hands with Mazda executive cementing themselves as partners for a joint factory in Alabama. When we think of influential Japanese automakers, we think of Toyota, Honda, Nissan, and all their sub-companies like Lexus, Acura, and Infiniti. However, this past decade, one particular Japanese automaker has been pushing its way through the stiff competition and into American garages. That company? Mazda.
MotorTrend Magazine

Ford Expands Deal With VW To Include a New Sporty Crossover EV

Ford is about the reap the benefits of its new partnership with Volkswagen, with expanding plans to use VW's MEB electric vehicle platform to produce several new models as the automakers ready the first product of that partnership for its 2023 launch. The first new EV is a vehicle we've known about for years, with Ford laying the foundations of this plan back in 2019. But murmurs of a second MEB-based model have borne fruit, and another new EV will adopt those VW bones.
