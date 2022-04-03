The Power of Connecting

Tatum is partnering with Celo to help more developers build better NFT apps. We want to make sure any developer — and we really mean ANY developer — can do everything they need to build full-fledged dapps on Celo. We’ve built a suite of tools for creating anything you need using our SDKs and API, and where they really shine is for making cutting-edge dapps in Celo’s thriving NFT ecosystem. You can be up and minting NFTs in minutes instead of months, and you can easily build NFT features into your app for your end-users to mint their own.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO