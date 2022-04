Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale is just the latest player to offer his two cents regarding the infamous 2017 Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, and he didn’t hold back with his take. After a Carlos Beltran interview brought the cheating saga back to the limelight, Sale was asked his stance on the matter during an interview on The Greg Hill Show. Sale gave a surprisingly candid take on the situation, even alluding to other teams participating in similar illicit practices.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO