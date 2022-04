The latest dessert to make the rounds on TikTok stands out from the site’s usual, sometimes questionable fare in that it both looks and tastes good and requires no bright colors or canned goods. The “crinkle,” as it’s become known, uses phyllo dough and custard to create a super simple treat with an impeccably crispy top and a mystifyingly tender center. As with so many viral recipes, it serves as something of a blank slate, allowing users to riff on it and create their own versions.

RECIPES ・ 12 DAYS AGO