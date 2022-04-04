ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

SymFit for good posture

By Sponsored by Symfit
KDVR.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of us sit at our desks all day long, slouched over on the computer or texting....

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Is a High-Protein Diet Destroying Your Testosterone Levels?

Masculine stereotypes tend to suggest that the manliest diets are ones high in protein. Manly men love meat, happily down raw eggs à la Gaston from Beauty and the Beast and fuel up on protein shakes before hitting the gym to pump some iron. Contrary to these images of high-protein masculinity, however, some recent research suggests a high-protein diet might actually lower men’s testosterone levels.
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Posture#Back Pain#Chronic Pain
MindBodyGreen

The One Simple Standing Exercise You Need For Cardio & Core Work

Want to strengthen your core but don't want to break your workout momentum by lying down on your mat? We've got just the move for you: enter, the lunge with upper body twists. Here's how to do it, as demonstrated by fitness instructors Rachel Warren and Caitlin Riley, plus tips, modifications, and the benefits.
WORKOUTS
shefinds

The One Exercise You Should Never Do If You Have High Blood Pressure–It’s So Dangerous!

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a condition where your blood pumps through your blood vessels with too much force. While your blood needs a level of this pressure to efficiently move through your body, when it becomes too intense, it can do significant damage on your veins and arteries. “In the US, 47% of the population is diagnosed with hypertension (meaning likely more have it but are yet diagnosed),” Says Dr. Rand McClain, Chief Medical Officer of LCR Health. While uncontrollable things like genetics can increase your risk, your lifestyle can play a role—things like lack of exercise, poor nutrition, excess alcohol consumption, and tobacco use can significantly increase your risk.
FITNESS
LIVESTRONG.com

3 Things Diabetes Doctors Do Every Day for Healthy Blood Sugar

Diabetes affects your body's ability to use glucose, aka sugar. That's why, if you have the condition — or its precursor, prediabetes — it's important to keep your blood sugar levels in check to avoid complications. Watching your diet, getting regular exercise and sticking to your medication routine...
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Gain Muscle Mass and Lose Fat: Can Weekly Prednisone Treat Obesity?

Obese mice gain muscle mass and lose fat with once-weekly prednisone. Daily prednisone promotes obesity, but weekly prednisone has ‘strikingly different’ results. Weekly prednisone promotes nutrient uptake into muscles and improves lean body mass. Many people take daily prednisone for immune conditions, resulting in weight gain and development...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
boxrox.com

The Perfect Total Body Workout (Reps and Sets Included)

Add the perfect total body workout into your training, designed by Jeff at Athlean X. “Constructing a single perfect total body workout is a challenge when you consider all of the muscle groups that you will need to hit in that workout. That said, I’m going to deliver exactly that in this video. If you want to try just a single total body workout routine if you are new to this type of training, then you will want to do the A workout. If instead, you want to adopt a more rigorous total body split workout routine, then you will want to pair this up with the B workout and perform them in alternating fashion on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.”
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

The PERFECT Workout to Lose Weight (Sets and Reps Included)

Try this perfect workout to lose weight if you want to shed a few pounds. Programmed by Jeff from Athlean X, it is an excellent fat burning challenge. “If you are looking for a workout to lose weight then this is the video for you. Most of the time, when people attempt to lose weight they focus on workouts and exercises that are either not intense enough to burn the calories needed or they ratchet up the intensity so much that they are unable to sustain the workout for long enough to get sufficient results. Not here. I’m going to show you how to do this step by step with an entire plan.”
WEIGHT LOSS
SELF

A 5-Minute Arms Workout That'll Light Up Your Biceps and Triceps

With everything on your to-do list, adding exercise to your already busy schedule might feel nearly impossible. That’s where this 5-minute arms workout comes in handy!. There are tons of reasons to give your arms some exercise attention, even if you just have a few minutes available to do so. For one, strong arms help you perform everyday movements more easily. Whether you’re holding static positions like carrying a baby—which works your biceps (the muscles in the front of your upper arm)—or performing movements like pushing open a heavy door (which use your triceps, or the muscles in the back of your upper arm), your arm muscles are working on a day-to-day basis, ACE-certified personal trainer Sivan Fagan, CPT, owner of Strong With Sivan, tells SELF. They do this through flexion at your elbow (say, when you raise a fork to your mouth while eating or do a biceps curl during your workout) or through extension (like when you reach down to tie your shoelaces or perform a triceps kickback).
WORKOUTS
LiveScience

Muscle knots: what are they, and how can you treat them?

Many of us will be all too familiar with muscle knots. They’re essentially sore spots that form when bands of muscle become tight and sensitive. You may experience pain all the time or only when you touch the knot. If you sit hunched at a desk most of the day or tend to overdo your training then you’ll be more prone to muscle knots.
FITNESS
LiveScience

Does massage help cellulite?

Does massage help cellulite? if you have cellulite, you might find yourself asking this question along with 80-90% of women. You’ll often see products and treatments claiming to make cellulite less noticeable, but does massage help cellulite too?. Massage is a fantastic way to soothe tight muscles, both for...
FITNESS
shefinds

The One Jawline Exercise Every Woman Over 40 Should Be Doing Daily, According To Experts

Women spend hundreds of dollars on products that will give them the appearance of a slimmer face and sharper jawline. We see so many celebrities with sculpted features and chiseled jawlines, so that picture perfect side profile is what sets the beauty standard. However, oftentimes we forget that those people have the cash and the time to get procedures done that give them the side profile they want.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Fix Bad Posture in 22 Days (Works Every Time)

Use this program from Jeff from Athlean X to fix bad posture in 22 days. “If you want to fix bad posture and do it quickly, then you will want to watch this step by step video for how to get better posture. The key to perfect posture is to address the issues specifically and consistently. Here, I show you a series of six tests that you can easily perform at home to determine where your specific posture issues are and then I tell you the exact stretches and exercises you can do to correct the problem.”
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy