A strange but reasonable thought before Monday night’s men’s basketball national championship game was that North Carolina didn’t need to win it. Really! It might sound like an absurd idea on its face, because sports are fundamentally about winning. But this game felt like a rare exception. Not that a loss wouldn’t be devastating. For UNC’s players, this might be their only shot at a college championship. And even the Carolina fans who have enjoyed three titles this century would be bummed, because losing the ultimate game on the sports calendar is a massive letdown.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO