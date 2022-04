We are down to the final game of the college basketball season and we have Kansas and North Carolina. A matchup like that is never a surprise, but how we got here is. Kansas had another superb season and throughout this tournament it has confirmed its status among the elite programs in the nation. The Jayhawks are kind of doing it the old-fashioned way too, not leaning on one-and-done freshmen but on player development and the notion of improving over the course of the season. They beat Villanova on Saturday, showing off their talent, depth and ability to beat teams with different styles. Kansas is a pretty complete team.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO