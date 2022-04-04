ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s Why SZA Was on Crutches at the 2022 Grammys

By Mike Nied
 2 days ago
SZA answered the question that was on everyone's mind while watching the 2022 Grammys ceremony last night (April 3): Why was SZA on crutches at the Grammys?. The Ctrl star and her "Kiss Me More" collaborator Doja Cat delivered one of the most delightfully chaotic moments of the awards show when...

Grammys 2022: Doja Cat Bathroom Split and SZA's Dress Light up Social Media After Award Win

Amid talk of Doja Cat retiring from the music industry, the rapper has won a Grammy award. Doja Cat and SZA have won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit single, "Kiss Me More." They beat several popular artists' performances in the nomination department, including BTS's "Butter," Coldplay's "Higher Power," Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco for "Lonely," and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's "I Get a Kick Out of You." the award marks the first for Doja, who has not had the best few weeks. SZA walked to the stage on crutches to receive the award. Hilariously, Doja was in the bathroom and made a beeline from the stall to receive her award when her name was announced. "I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life," she said out of breath as she adjusted her dress. "I like to downplay shit. But this? It's a big deal," she said as she cried.
Lady Gaga Was the Epitome of Class When She Held SZA’s Dress at the Grammys

Lady Gaga may have gone home with a Grammy at last night's ceremony, but her true shining moment was when she extended a classy gesture to fellow singer SZA. It all happened when Doja Cat and SZA won the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (a category in which Gaga was also nominated). Due to a torn ligament in her foot, SZA used crutches as she made her way to the stage. And true to form, Lady Gaga immediately knelt to the ground and collected the train of SZA's Jean Paul Gaultier gown and held it as SZA made her way to the mic. (The moment can be seen 20 seconds into the video below.)
GRAMMYS 2022: Doja Cat And Sza Win For ‘Kiss Me More’

Doja Cat and SZA are officially Grammy award-winning artists!. The duo took home the golden gramophone for “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” for their hit “Kiss Me More” at Sunday night's ceremony on April 3. Meeting each other on stage, Doja rushed out of the bathroom to...
Sza
Lady Gaga
Doja Cat
'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Cardi B Joins Summer Walker, SZA for Sizzling ‘No Love’ Remix

Summer Walker has dropped a remix of her sultry single “No Love” with an assist from Cardi B. The original single, which also features SZA, appears on Walker’s Still Over It, released in November. On the remix, Cardi B — who provided narration on Still Over It‘s...
Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
Dead Rapper’s Body Propped Up At Nightclub For “The Final Show”

A 24-year-old rapper killed in a Washington D.C. area shooting's funeral was a bit different, with some even saying it's "unethical" and "extreme." Markelle Morrow, who went by the rapper name 'Goonew', had a different funeral that organizers called "The Final Show," with the centerpiece of the party being his embalmed body, propped up in a corner.
Justin Bieber Kept Censors On Their Toes With 'Peaches' Grammys Performance

Justin Bieber brought his “Peaches” down to Sin City at the 64th Grammy Awards for a performance of the Justice cut. Opening the performance with a stripped-back intro, the Biebs showed off his skills on the old 88s. As the beat transitioned, Bieber was joined by his “Peaches” collaborators Daniel Caesar and Giveon, along with a full band.
BTS Shuts Down the GRAMMYs With Legendary James Bond-Inspired 'Butter' Performance

The K-pop megastars showed up to the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards to perform their nominated song, "Butter" -- and they may have just shut down the awards ceremony with a smooth performance of their No. 1 hit. RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, V, Jungkook and J-Hope dressed to impress in classic black tuxes and showed off their best dance moves as they gave a show-stopping performance for the star-studded GRAMMYs crowd.
Grammys 2022: Lady Gaga praised for helping SZA with her dress

Lady Gaga has been praised by fans for helping SZA with her dress as she walked on stage at the Grammys on 3 April.As SZA hobbled up the stairs – using crutches after falling out of bed – to accept her award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Doja Cat, Gaga stood to assist her, untangling the train of her dress.Fans who noticed were quick to commend the singer on Twitter for her kind gesture towards SZA.“Does SZA knows [sic] the person who helps [sic] carrying her train is lady gaga?” one user asked.“Idc what y’all say but gaga...
See Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Date Night at the 2022 Oscars

Watch: Demi Singleton Shares Will Smith's Advice at Oscars 2022. Forget King Richard—we want to talk about Queen Bey. Beyoncé was sitting front and center for the 2022 Oscars following her breathtaking performance of Best Original Song nominee "Be Alive." And though she skipped the carpet, the singer's bright yellow gown ensured she claimed the spotlight inside.
Halsey Walks the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet Four Days After Surgery

Halsey went right from the operating room to the Grammys 2022 red carpet, and not for the first time in her career. The pop star, who uses she/they pronouns, walked the red carpet at the Grammys in Las Vegas on Sunday just four days post-surgery. Halsey posted a selfie of themselves in a hair cap, surgical mask, and hospital gown on their Instagram on Saturday alongside a photo of a basket of lemons, two white camellia flowers, a T-shirt, and their infant son, Ender.
Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
Kanye West wins some GRAMMYs, but was told weeks ago that he wouldn't be performing

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS LA) -- Chicago native Kanye West was nominated for five GRAMMYs this year and won a couple, but was told weeks ago that he would not be performing at the Sunday night ceremony due to his "concerning online behavior" -- and perform he did not. West's "Donda" album was up for both Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. It did not win either award. For best rap album, "Donda" lost out to "Call Me If You Get Lost" by Tyler, The Creator, while for Album of the Year, it lost out to "We Are" by...
How to Watch the 2022 Grammys — and the Red Carpet Arrivals

The music industry's biggest night is finally set to take the stage. After a surge in COVID-19 cases postponed the event, originally scheduled for January 31, the Grammy Awards will finally celebrate the biggest names in music on April 3. The show will include performances of the year's hit songs from artists like BTS, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo, and more.
Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. After being postponed from late January in Los Angeles to early April in Las Vegas, the 2022 Grammy Awards finally returned Sunday, and brought out the year’s biggest stars in music. The ceremony was hosted by Trevor Noah, stepping into awards ceremony hosting duties directly on the heels of last Sunday’s Oscars infamous slap between presenter Chris Rock and guest Will Smith. Performers for the 2022 Grammys ranged from best new artist nominee Olivia Rodrigo to previous big winner Billie Eilish, with Lady Gaga, J Balvin, BTS, Brandi Carlile, John Legend and more taking...
Jason Momoa Lands Big New TV Role

Jason Momoa is returning to Apple TV+ for another big role. Momoa will star in Chief of War, a historical drama series about Hawaii. The Aquaman star is also co-writing the script with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, who co-wrote Momoa's 2018 action movie Braven. Chief of War will track the story...
