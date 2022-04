Troy Andersen spectated and cheered for large portions of Montana State’s Pro Day, even though he was the primary reason scouts from 20 NFL teams traveled to Bozeman. Andersen, who’s a few months removed from a storied football career at MSU, still got to put his tantalizing talent on display and talk with scouts throughout Pro Day, checking off most of his final pre-NFL Draft boxes. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Dillon native continued to show why he’ll be drafted later this month, most likely in the second or third round.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO