Four Downs: What Scott Frost said about the Spring Game format, and other Husker notes

Paul Chryst let his University of Wisconsin football team know he wasn’t thrilled with Tuesday’s spring practice. Reporters couldn’t hear what Chryst said in their perch above the McClain Center indoor field, but it was clear by players’ reactions and Chryst’s mannerisms that he was letting them know he wanted better. Bumps in the road are expected during spring practices, especially when the Badgers are installing a new offense. But with practices in their third of five weeks, the message appeared to be that the players needed to clean things up and now.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO