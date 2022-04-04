Grand Junction Mansion has Private Pond + Amazing Back Patio Area

Looking for more outdoor product recommendations? Check out our guides to the best outdoor furniture, camping tents, camping blankets and sleeping bags. While air conditioners are a summer thing, patio heaters are good for practically the whole year. Yes, while patio heaters will probably get the most use in the winter, nighttime in the spring and summer bring lower temperatures and chilly breezes. The market for patio heaters is large and unwieldy, so we reached out to Joseph Boodanian, director of HVAC training at UEI College, a leader in churning out top-flight HVAC techs for over four decades, to help us demystify the world of patio heaters. From the different types of patio heaters to the best ones to buy, here's everything you should know about patio heaters.

22 DAYS AGO