Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction Mansion has Private Pond + Amazing Back Patio Area

By Nate Wilde
 1 day ago
A home for sale in Grand Junction is not only enormous but features arguably the coolest back patio in town as well as a private pond. The home is located at 653 Round Hill Drive in Grand Junction and even though a first glance of the home might suggest that because...

Grand Junction, CO
95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

