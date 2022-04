JONESVILLE, VA - Linda Ann Childress, age 70, of Jonesville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at UVA Medical Center, after a brief battle with cancer. Linda was born on July 30, 1951, to Herman and Bonnie Childress of Wallen’s Creek. After graduating from Jonesville High School in 1969, Linda began working at Eastman Chemical Company, where she remained for 32 years.

